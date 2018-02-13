Expanding our commercial reach in Asia allows Enyx to accommodate the growing need for ultra low latency solutions and the modernization of the APAC exchange platforms

Enyx, answering the strong demand for its FPGA-based acceleration services in the APAC region, announces the opening of their new office space located at 1 On Hing Terrace in Central Hong Kong.

As a global leader in ultra low latency hardware solutions, Enyx's commitment to growth in Asia enables us to provide the latest, cutting-edge FPGA technology for the region's increasing need for high performance solutions. Our roadmap includes the support of 3 additional APAC market data protocols by September 2018.

With the ongoing modernization of the Asia-Pacific exchange platforms and the serious challenges posed by the ever increasing volumes handled by traditional trading infrastructures -- Enyx can offer our clients increased responsiveness, day-to-day monitoring, and proven expertise and reliability in FPGA technologies and ultra low latency financial infrastructures.

"The decision to expand our presence in the APAC region was the next logical step for Enyx," says Arnaud Derasse, Founder and CEO at Enyx. "With the recent deployment of wireless networks connecting the US and Asia, the increase in trading volumes, and higher speed connectivity to Chinese marketplaces -- the demand for high performance solutions is on the rise," continues Derasse. "Our Hong Kong location will allow Enyx to better support our clients in region, as well as those looking to expand."

The Hong Kong expansion is led by Alexandre Durand, VP of APAC Business Development, who joined Enyx at the end of 2017. With more than 10 years of experience in the FPGA industry working for major international players, Alexandre brings vital technical expertise along with a wealth of international commercial experience to Enyx.

"I joined Enyx because it's a fast-growing, ambitious company that's prepared to take on the challenge of growing their business internationally, as well as their unwavering dedication to their clients," says Durand. "I'm looking forward to improving Enyx's visibility in the Asia-Pacific market and supporting our clients in their technological development and delivery."

The Hong Kong office will join existing locations in Paris and New York City.

About Enyx

Enyx is a leading developer and provider of ultra-low latency technologies and solutions primarily focused on the financial industry. Enyx's FPGA-enabled products deliver the next generation of cutting-edge technology. Enyx provides both off-the-shelf trading and telecom solutions in addition to custom design services, while assisting in their integration and deployment into our customer's infrastructure. Our clients include financial technology service providers, exchanges, investment banks and funds.

For more information visit www.enyx.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212006384/en/

Contacts:

Media

Enyx

Jacqueline Genow, +1 646-513-2924

jackie.genow@enyx.com