

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GM Korea Company said that it will cease production and close its Gunsan plant by the end of May 2018. The restructuring occurs after a careful review of the company's operations, which have sustained significant losses for the past several years.



GM noted that it has been aggressively addressing underperforming businesses globally, and is now focused on finding a solution for its South Korean operations.



The company said it has proposed to its key stakeholders - including its labor union, the South Korean Government and key GM Korea shareholders - a concrete plan to stay in the country and turn the business around that requires the full support of all parties. The proposal includes significant product-related investments in South Korea and would preserve thousands of jobs.



As a result of this action, GM expects to take charges of up to $850 million, including approximately $475 million of non-cash asset impairments and up to $375 million of primarily employee-related cash expenses. Substantially all of these charges will be recorded by the end of the second quarter of 2018, and will be treated as special and excluded from the company's EBIT-adjusted and EPS-diluted-adjusted results.



Based in Incheon, Korea, GM Korea has made significant contributions to the Korean economy and automotive industry over the last 16 years, producing 10 million vehicles since its establishment in 2002. GM Korea supports approximately 200,000 direct and indirect Korean jobs. In 2017, GM Korea sold 132,377 units in Korea and exported 392,170 vehicles to 120 markets around the world.



