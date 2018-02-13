

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - The Special Committee of the Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts, Ltd., which was formed on January 26, 2018 to investigate allegations regarding the Company's former CEO and Chairman Steve Wynn, said that it has retained Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as outside counsel to assist with its review.



In addition to investigating matters related to the allegations, the Special Committee, which is comprised solely of independent directors, will conduct an expanded and comprehensive review of Wynn Resorts' internal policies and procedures with the goal of ensuring the Company employs best practices to maintain a safe and respectful workplace for all employees.



The Board of Directors also announced today that the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will commence a process to add additional directors to strengthen the composition, skills and experience of the Board.



