Mountain Province Diamonds Results of First Diamond Sale of 2018

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX and NASDAQ: MPVD) today announces the results of its recently completed first diamond sale of 2018. This sale has resulted in Mountain Province's highest result to date in total dollar terms, with total sale proceeds of US$27.3 million for an average value per carat of US$78, and US$83 on a normalized basis.

The results of the first tender sale, with preceding sale results for comparative context, are summarized as follows:



















2017-Q1 Sales 1-3 2017-Q2 Sales 4-5 2017-Q3 Sales 6-7 2017 Oct Sale 8 2017 Nov Sale 9 2017 Dec Sale 10 2018 Feb Sale 1 Tender Sale Proceeds (USD million) 37.7 33.8 48.0 21.3 19.0 19.1 27.3 Carats Sold ('000s) 522 370 753 353 288 364 351 Value per Carat (USD)1 72 91 64 60 66 53 78 Normalized Value per Carat (USD)2 72 79 78 63 71 65 83

1 Diamonds sold at individual sale events will not directly reflect run-of-mine production from specific processing periods. The

timing of the sale of some goods may be accelerated or deferred for tactical marketing purposes. Realized average value

per carat is also impacted by the binary nature of the fancies and specials bidding process within each production split,

conducted approximately every five weeks with the Company's joint venture partner, De Beers Canada Inc. The winning

party of each fancies and specials bid then markets 100% of those diamonds. 2 Normalized to adjust for goods accelerated or deferred, and to include fancies and specials acquired through bid by De

Beers Canada Inc.

The diamonds offered in this first sale of 2018 were sourced from the last production split of 2017. The stronger realized values reflect the improved size distribution observed in that split as well as the quality of the fancies and specials. In addition, robust demand saw prices increase an average of approximately 7% over those of the preceding sale held in December. Note that only half of the fancies and specials from the last production split of 2017 were offered in this sale, with the remainder deferred for inclusion in the upcoming second sale of 2018.

Said Reid Mackie, the Company's Vice President Diamond Marketing, "Our January sale broke all records in terms of revenue and customer activity. More than 200 companies participated, with 140 placing bids and delivering our highest revenue figure to date. Particularly promising is that all product areas saw healthy price increases, especially the large, special stone category which achieved both record prices per carat and the highest value individual stone sold by Mountain Province to date."

To more meaningfully relate prices realized at sale events to production results, the Company also provides the following table:

















Production Period4 Inception to

End of Year

2016 H1 2017 Q3 2017 Oct 2017 Nov 20173 Dec 2017 Jan 2018















Sale in Which Goods Were Primarily Sold 1 & 2 3 to 7 &

Partial 8 Partial 8

to 10 1 1 n/a2 n/a2 Tonnes Processed (100%) ('000s) 515 1,259 823 263 236 194 327 Recovered Grade (carats per tonne) 1.64 1.97 2.22 2.40 2.22 2.42 1.89 Carats Recovered (100%) ('000s) 847 2,481 1,825 632 525 470 618 Carats Recovered (49% share) ('000s) 422 1,216 894 310 230 257 303 Attributed Value per Tonne in CAD1 143 183 172 211 184 n/a2 n/a2

1 Attributed Value per Tonne has been determined based on realized sale results, with any accelerated or deferred goods

adjusted to their period of production, reflecting only the Company's 49% share of all diamonds including fancies and

specials. 2 Not applicable as goods from this production period have not yet been sold. 3 November 2017 production figures revised for subsequent reconciliation adjustment. 4 Total figures may differ slightly from the sum of monthly figures due to the effects of rounding.

Said David Whittle, the Company's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, "The results of this sale were driven not only by the quality of the diamonds on offer but stronger rough diamond prices generally, as we experienced an improvement in customer sentiment similar to that which has been reported by the industry generally. We have experienced general rough diamond price increases of approximately 12% since October, supporting a view of improving market fundamentals. Operationally, we note the strong plant throughput in January, representing exceptional performance in the heart of winter."

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. Gahcho Kué is the world's largest new diamond mine, consisting of a cluster of four diamondiferous kimberlites, three of which are being developed and mined under the initial 12 year mine plan.

