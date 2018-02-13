The DigitalTown SmartWeb

SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitalTown, Inc. (OTC:DGTW), the leading provider of People-centric Solutions for Smart Cities, provided a condensed update on the status of the SmartWeb initiative and the start of Blockchain tokenization of the Company's domain name portfolio.



In May 2017, DigitalTown launched an initiative called SmartWeb to make an Internet that is more intuitive, personalized and secure through the use of the new descriptive domain name extensions. Developed in cooperation with selected ICANN-accredited registries, each network of descriptive domain names is paired with an intuitive software platform that is connected through one single login that works across the entire network using a unified SmartWallet for managing shared services such as identity, preferences and payments. Each platform is designed to support Blockchain-based shared ownership and shared governance.

.CITY Network

The .CITY network is the flagship of DigitalTown. The company currently controls 13,742 development-grade .CITY domains that map to major population centers around the world. The DigitalTown City platform provides a web-based SmartSearch engine where residents and visitors search, connect, share and shop local. The web platform integrates with mobile applications for iOS and Android that can be branded in the identity of each city. Austin.city will be featured at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival starting March 9 in Austin, Texas.

.LAW Network launches as Got.Law

One of the first vertical initiatives of DigitalTown was the legal vertical. This was made possible through the acquisition of the assets of JustLegal in November 2017. DigitalTown controls 3,441 .LAW domains mapping to major population centers with legal economies, e.g. Denver.Law and is currently rolling out legal service provider discovery portals in cooperation with independent attorneys and local Bar associations under the umbrella brand Got.Law. By using the Got.Law platform consumers can schedule appointments, complete live video consults, and pay lawyers.

.MENU Network launches as Smart.Menu

DigitalTown has partnered with the .MENU registry to create Smart.Menu, a turn-key platform that equips any provider of prepared foods with the ability to create an interactive and searchable Smart.Menu portal, including the ability to search down to the ingredient level. Patrons can also use the platform to book tables and place online orders with participating restaurants. Smart.Menu currently maintains searchable menus for 1.6 million restaurants.

.BIBLE Network launches as Your.Bible

Developed in cooperation with the American Bible Society (ABS), the oldest and largest Bible society in the United States, DigitalTown's Your.Bible software platform empowers ministry organizations to produce easy to use websites for content and transactions. The platform was released in January and is being marketed by ABS.

.FASHION Network

Currently in the concept stage, the planned development seeks to connect local consumers with peer-to-peer fashion marketplaces where they can rent and purchase used and new fashion directly from local providers. DigitalTown controls 5,464 .FASHION domains that map to major population centers. The platform is expected to launch under the umbrella brand name My.Fashion.

.FIT Network

Currently in concept stage, the planned development seeks to connect local consumers with fitness professionals in their community for online scheduling and purchase of personal training services and fitness centers. As of February 2018, DigitalTown owns 5,699 .FIT domains, mapping to major population centers. The platform is expected to launch under the umbrella brand name Get.Fit.

.SHOP Network

Currently in development, Smart.Shop enables merchants to activate their own branded merchant portal using the .SHOP domain extension. Consumers are able to search for products across multiple online storefronts and place orders using their SmartWallet on a single login. The platform is currently in development in cooperation with the .SHOP registry, with a pilot operating in London.

.WEDDING Network

The planned development seeks to connect local consumers with local wedding planners, while providing direct booking with local hotels, catering and related services. As of February 2018, DigitalTown owns 5,830 .WEDDING domains mapping to major population centers around the world, e.g. Bali.Wedding, as well as premium domains such as Destination.Wedding, Christian.Wedding, Catholic.Wedding and Budget.Wedding. The platform is expected to launch under the umbrella brand name Your.Wedding.

.WORK Network

DigitalTown is currently exploring a development partnership with a developer of Smart employment portals that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social media tools to match candidates to local job opportunities. As of February 2018, DigitalTown owns 13,713 .WORK domains mapping largely to population centers around the world. The platform is expected to launch under the umbrella brand name Get.Work.

.BAYERN, .BOSTON, .LONDON, .MIAMI, .NRW Networks

DigitalTown is working with region-specific registry operators to bring DigitalTown to regional markets, while leveraging their local domain extensions. As part of these strategic initiatives, DigitalTown owns portfolios across,.BAYERN (2000 domains), .BOSTON (16,978 domains), .LONDON (27,465 domains), .MIAMI (5,494 domains), and .NRW (1000 domains). Geographic domains held are mainly the most common first names and last names for the region and intended for use as branded permanent digital addresses for residents of these cities, powered by DigitalTown.

Rob Monster, CEO of DigitalTown commenting on the SmartWeb progress explained, "The new domain extension economy will benefit greatly from a unified architecture that both streamlines adoption by merchants and publishers, but also empowers consumers to engage with these services on a frictionless basis. We believe that domain investors have greatly undervalued the potential of the new domain extensions to improve people's lives, while also empowering businesses to more effectively compete. As with the .CITY portals, for cases where a single domain investor does not acquire a domain, we foresee potential for local vertically-focused Marketing Cooperatives that are jointly owned through Blockchain, Denver.Law, Seattle.Fit, Chicago.Menu, Bali.Wedding, Miami.Work, etc."

DigitalTown's domain portfolios were acquired on exceptionally favorable terms due to combination of the (1) the size of the portfolio acquisitions, (2) DigitalTown's operating plan, and (3) strategic relationships with the registry operators. In December 2017, Minds and Machines (LSE:MMX), who operates a number of the most promising domain extensions, made a strategic investment in DigitalTown in order to accelerate market development of these domain networks as industry standards, e.g. LAW for the Legal profession.

For more information about DigitalTown, or to learn about pre-sale and partnership opportunities for the SmartWeb, visit on the web at DigitalTown.com or contact the company at info@digitaltown.com (mailto:info@digitaltown.com).



