The eighth edition of the Most Controversial Companies Report (MCC) by RepRisk spotlights the major ESG and business conduct incidents that exposed companies to serious compliance, reputational, and financial risks in 2017

"The latest issue of our MCC Report shows that 2017 may be considered as a year when the tide started to turn against corporate corruption," states Philipp Aeby, CEO of RepRisk. "Eight of ten companies included in the report were exposed to severe governance issues, in particular bribery and corruption, which in some cases even implicated heads of state."

He continues: "With our reporting, we hope to encourage companies to implement robust due diligence practices. Because today, responsible business conduct has become a business imperative and is a recognized long-term value driver."

RepRisk, a leading research and business intelligence provider, combines Artificial Intelligence (AI) and human analysis to translate big data in 16 languages into curated research and analytics. More than 100,000 public and private companies and 20,000 projects are captured in the RepRisk Platform, the world's most comprehensive database on ESG risks.

