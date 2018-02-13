LONDONand LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- California Cryobank (Cryobank), one of the world's most respected donor sperm banks, is now helping create families throughout the United Kingdom. Established in 1977, Cryobank currently offers over 80 highly-screened, diverse, and readily available donors meeting all HFEA criteria. Cryobank's UK catalog, along with free access to Extended Donor Information, can be found at www.cryobankuk.co.uk.

"We are delighted to be partnering with many of the United Kingdom's leading fertility clinics," explains Chris Marino, Director of International Business. "Joining the wonderful legacy of assisted reproductive family building that began in Oldham in 1978 with the very first IVF baby is an honor."

If it's a decent cup of tea, or a competitive World Cup team you are looking for, America might not come to mind. In terms of donor sperm, however, the US is second to none - and California Cryobank remains heads and tails above the rest.

Featuring a wide variety of ID Disclosure donors with full psychological assessments, as well as extended genetic testing for over 260 genetic conditions, less than 1% of applicants actually become Cryobank donors. Cryobank is also the only US sperm bank with multiple in-house certified genetic counselors, who interview every donor and perform a three-generation family medical history review.

While specimen quality and genetic/disease screening is always the top priority, Cryobank also provides in-depth personal information including photos, personality profiles, audio interviews, essays, hobbies, educational interests, and creative projects to help each client select their ideal donor.

"Our goal has always been to provide a wide variety of stringently screened donors, so that every client can be confident in their selection," says Cryobank President Pamela Richardson. "We are extremely proud of the work we have been doing for the last 40 years, and thrilled that we will now be able to help families here in the UK."

About California Cryobank

California Cryobank provides donor sperm and donor egg services, reproductive tissue storage, and cord blood banking through FamilyCord). Operating throughout the United States, Europe, Latin America, Australia, and Asia, Cryobank complies with HFEA and EU Tissue Directives, is registered with the US FDA, accredited by the AATB and AABB, and licensed by the states of California and New York. Cryobank is a portfolio company of two healthcare-focused private investment firms, Longitude Capital and NovaQuest Capital Management.

Media Contact:

Scott Brown

sbrown@cryobank.com