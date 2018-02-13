sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

86,98 Euro		 +0,68
+0,79 %
WKN: 577330 ISIN: DE0005773303 Ticker-Symbol: FRA 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FRAPORT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,31
87,69
08:06
87,60
87,86
08:06
13.02.2018 | 07:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fraport Traffic Figures - January 2018: Fraport Starts Off New Year With Strong Growth

Frankfurt Airport records significant rise in passenger traffic - Fraport Group airports see stable trend

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/emk-rap - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) continues to be on a growth path in the New Year. In January 2018, Germany's largest aviation hub recorded 4,549,717 passengers (up 7.6 percent). Once again European traffic was the main growth driver, increasing by 12.6 percent, while intercontinental traffic rose by 2.6 percent. Cargo (airfreight and airmail) throughput at Frankfurt Airport advanced by 1.3 percent.

Aircraft movements even surpassed FRA's passenger growth, rising by 8.6 percent to 36,816 takeoffs and landings - mainly attributable to European traffic. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) increased by 6.5 percent to about 2.3 million metric tons.

Fraport's Group airports largely registered positive traffic performance in January 2018. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in the Slovenian capital achieved a 12.3 percent rise to 100,375 passengers. Fraport's international portfolio now includes the Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) since the beginning of the year. With a combined total of some 1.3 million passengers and an increase of 0.4 percent, traffic at FOR and POA remained stable in the reporting month.

Together, the 14 Greek regional airports posted a 5.1 percent slowdown in traffic to a total of 549,506 passengers. This is primarily due to runway renovation works at Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) - Fraport Greece's busiest airport - which reported 309,586 passengers in the reporting month (down 12.2 percent). After SKG, the second and third busiest airports were Rhodes (RHO) with 58,673 passengers (up 6.3 percent) and Chania (CHQ) with 43,255 passengers (down 36.2 percent).

At Lima Airport (LIM) in the Peruvian capital, traffic increased by 9.3 percent to about 1.8 million passengers. Fraport's Twin Star Airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast together welcomed 72,905 passengers, up 85.4 percent. Welcoming 800,077 air travelers, Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera recorded a gain of 18.4 percent - thus continuing its rebound in January 2018. In northern Germany, Hanover Airport (HAJ) served 321,703 passengers (up 7.0 percent). St. Petersburg Airport (LED) in Russia reported a 9.8 percent increase in traffic to about 1.1 million passengers. Due to the Chinese New Year's festival occurring later this year, Xi'an Airport (XIY) remained close to the previous year's level with some 3.3 million passengers in January 2018 (down 0.1 percent).

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

Fraport Traffic Figures





January 2018






























Fraport Group Airports1


January 2018




Year to Date (YTD) 2018






Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

Î" %

Month

Î" %

Month

Î" %

YTD

Î" %

YTD

Î" %

YTD

Î" %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

4,549,397

7.6

166,565

0.4

36,816

8.6

4,549,397

7.6

166,565

0.4

36,816

8.6

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

100,375

12.3

1,016

18.0

2,465

11.4

100,375

12.3

1,016

18.0

2,465

11.4

Fraport Brasil

100.00

1,297,288

0.4

5,098

31.2

12,867

10.9

1,297,288

0.4

5,098

31.2

12,867

10.9

FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil

100.00

594,251

-5.6

2,974

19.4

5,235

2.3

594,251

-5.6

2,974

19.4

5,235

2.3

POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil

100.00

703,037

6.0

2,124

52.2

7,632

17.7

703,037

6.0

2,124

52.2

7,632

17.7

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

549,506

-5.1

n.a.

n.a.

5,874

-7.8

549,506

-5.1

n.a.

n.a.

5,874

-7.8

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

409,740

-7.9

n.a.

n.a.

4,009

-9.2

409,740

-7.9

n.a.

n.a.

4,009

-9.2

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

19,603

31.3

n.a.

n.a.

372

78.8

19,603

31.3

n.a.

n.a.

372

78.8

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

43,255

-36.2

n.a.

n.a.

308

-43.0

43,255

-36.2

n.a.

n.a.

308

-43.0

EFL

Kefalonia

Greece

73.40

1,890

6.1

n.a.

n.a.

77

1.3

1,890

6.1

n.a.

n.a.

77

1.3

KVA

Kavala

Greece

73.40

32,428

> 100.0

n.a.

n.a.

380

> 100.0

32,428

> 100.0

n.a.

n.a.

380

> 100.0

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

329

8.6

n.a.

n.a.

66

-19.5

329

8.6

n.a.

n.a.

66

-19.5

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

309,586

-12.2

n.a.

n.a.

2,696

-17.1

309,586

-12.2

n.a.

n.a.

2,696

-17.1

ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece

73.40

2,649

-2.9

n.a.

n.a.

110

-14.1

2,649

-2.9

n.a.

n.a.

110

-14.1

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

139,766

4.5

n.a.

n.a.

1,865

-4.8

139,766

4.5

n.a.

n.a.

1,865

-4.8

JMK

Mykonos

Greece

73.40

2,309

-75.4

n.a.

n.a.

61

-62.3

2,309

-75.4

n.a.

n.a.

61

-62.3

JSI

Skiathos

Greece

73.40

873

40.1

n.a.

n.a.

40

17.6

873

40.1

n.a.

n.a.

40

17.6

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

30,389

8.8

n.a.

n.a.

300

-1.3

30,389

8.8

n.a.

n.a.

300

-1.3

KGS

Kos

Greece

73.40

17,363

63.6

n.a.

n.a.

319

29.1

17,363

63.6

n.a.

n.a.

319

29.1

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

20,236

-2.6

n.a.

n.a.

327

-4.4

20,236

-2.6

n.a.

n.a.

327

-4.4

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

58,673

6.3

n.a.

n.a.

584

-3.9

58,673

6.3

n.a.

n.a.

584

-3.9

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

9,923

7.3

n.a.

n.a.

234

-10.7

9,923

7.3

n.a.

n.a.

234

-10.7

LIM

Lima

Peru2

70.01

1,824,375

9.3

24,915

-1.2

16,499

9.4

1,824,375

9.3

24,915

-1.2

16,499

9.4

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

72,905

85.4

861

-50.6

801

33.5

72,905

85.4

861

-50.6

801

33.5

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

13,043

24.1

856

-47.9

195

-6.7

13,043

24.1

856

-47.9

195

-6.7

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

59,862

> 100.0

4

-95.4

606

55.0

59,862

> 100.0

4

-95.4

606

55.0
















At equity consolidated airports2














AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

800,077

18.4

n.a.

n.a.

5,440

6.8

800,077

18.4

n.a.

n.a.

5,440

6.8

HAJ

Hannover

Germany

30.00

321,703

7.0

1,894

17.0

4,853

1.4

321,703

7.0

1,894

17.0

4,853

1.4

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

1,079,174

9.8

n.a.

n.a.

11,328

7.7

1,079,174

9.8

n.a.

n.a.

11,328

7.7

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

3,308,664

-0.1

25,549

14.7

25,565

-0.3

3,308,664

-0.1

25,549

14.7

25,565

-0.3

Frankfurt Airport3







January 2018

Month

Î" %

YTD 2018

Î" %

Passengers

4,549,717

7.6

4,549,717

7.6

Cargo (freight & mail)

170,686

1.3

170,686

1.3

Aircraft movements

36,816

8.6

36,816

8.6

MTOW (in metric tons)4

2,336,738

6.5

2,336,738

6.5

PAX/PAX-flight5

132.5

-1.3

132.5

-1.3

Seat load factor (%)

72.8


72.8


Punctuality rate (%)

78.3


78.3







Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

Î" %6

PAX share

Î" %6

Regional Split

Month

YTD

Continental

59.8

11.3

59.8

11.3

Germany

11.0

5.5

11.0

5.5

Europe (excl. GER)

48.9

12.6

48.9

12.6

Western Europe

40.5

12.2

40.5

12.2

Eastern Europe

8.4

14.8

8.4

14.8

Intercontinental

40.2

2.6

40.2

2.6

Africa

4.9

8.1

4.9

8.1

Middle East

6.4

0.0

6.4

0.0

North America

11.8

1.6

11.8

1.6

Central & South Amer.

4.8

-1.3

4.8

-1.3

Far East

12.2

4.6

12.2

4.6

Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail

Fraport AG


Torben Beckmann

Tel.: +49-69-690-70553

Corporate Communications

E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de

Media Relations

Internet: www.fraport.com

60547 Frankfurt, Germany

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.


© 2018 PR Newswire