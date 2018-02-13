Fraport Traffic Figures - January 2018: Fraport Starts Off New Year With Strong Growth

Frankfurt Airport records significant rise in passenger traffic - Fraport Group airports see stable trend
FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/emk-rap - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) continues to be on a growth path in the New Year. In January 2018, Germany's largest aviation hub recorded 4,549,717 passengers (up 7.6 percent). Once again European traffic was the main growth driver, increasing by 12.6 percent, while intercontinental traffic rose by 2.6 percent. Cargo (airfreight and airmail) throughput at Frankfurt Airport advanced by 1.3 percent.
Aircraft movements even surpassed FRA's passenger growth, rising by 8.6 percent to 36,816 takeoffs and landings - mainly attributable to European traffic. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) increased by 6.5 percent to about 2.3 million metric tons.
Fraport's Group airports largely registered positive traffic performance in January 2018. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in the Slovenian capital achieved a 12.3 percent rise to 100,375 passengers. Fraport's international portfolio now includes the Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) since the beginning of the year. With a combined total of some 1.3 million passengers and an increase of 0.4 percent, traffic at FOR and POA remained stable in the reporting month.
Together, the 14 Greek regional airports posted a 5.1 percent slowdown in traffic to a total of 549,506 passengers. This is primarily due to runway renovation works at Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) - Fraport Greece's busiest airport - which reported 309,586 passengers in the reporting month (down 12.2 percent). After SKG, the second and third busiest airports were Rhodes (RHO) with 58,673 passengers (up 6.3 percent) and Chania (CHQ) with 43,255 passengers (down 36.2 percent).
At Lima Airport (LIM) in the Peruvian capital, traffic increased by 9.3 percent to about 1.8 million passengers. Fraport's Twin Star Airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast together welcomed 72,905 passengers, up 85.4 percent. Welcoming 800,077 air travelers, Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera recorded a gain of 18.4 percent - thus continuing its rebound in January 2018. In northern Germany, Hanover Airport (HAJ) served 321,703 passengers (up 7.0 percent). St. Petersburg Airport (LED) in Russia reported a 9.8 percent increase in traffic to about 1.1 million passengers. Due to the Chinese New Year's festival occurring later this year, Xi'an Airport (XIY) remained close to the previous year's level with some 3.3 million passengers in January 2018 (down 0.1 percent).
Fraport Traffic Figures
January 2018
Fraport Group Airports1
January 2018
Year to Date (YTD) 2018
Fraport
Passengers
Cargo*
Movements
Passengers
Cargo
Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month
Î" %
Month
Î" %
Month
Î" %
YTD
Î" %
YTD
Î" %
YTD
Î" %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany
100.00
4,549,397
7.6
166,565
0.4
36,816
8.6
4,549,397
7.6
166,565
0.4
36,816
8.6
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia
100.00
100,375
12.3
1,016
18.0
2,465
11.4
100,375
12.3
1,016
18.0
2,465
11.4
Fraport Brasil
100.00
1,297,288
0.4
5,098
31.2
12,867
10.9
1,297,288
0.4
5,098
31.2
12,867
10.9
FOR
Fortaleza
Brazil
100.00
594,251
-5.6
2,974
19.4
5,235
2.3
594,251
-5.6
2,974
19.4
5,235
2.3
POA
Porto Alegre
Brazil
100.00
703,037
6.0
2,124
52.2
7,632
17.7
703,037
6.0
2,124
52.2
7,632
17.7
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
73.40
549,506
-5.1
n.a.
n.a.
5,874
-7.8
549,506
-5.1
n.a.
n.a.
5,874
-7.8
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
73.40
409,740
-7.9
n.a.
n.a.
4,009
-9.2
409,740
-7.9
n.a.
n.a.
4,009
-9.2
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece
73.40
19,603
31.3
n.a.
n.a.
372
78.8
19,603
31.3
n.a.
n.a.
372
78.8
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece
73.40
43,255
-36.2
n.a.
n.a.
308
-43.0
43,255
-36.2
n.a.
n.a.
308
-43.0
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece
73.40
1,890
6.1
n.a.
n.a.
77
1.3
1,890
6.1
n.a.
n.a.
77
1.3
KVA
Kavala
Greece
73.40
32,428
> 100.0
n.a.
n.a.
380
> 100.0
32,428
> 100.0
n.a.
n.a.
380
> 100.0
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece
73.40
329
8.6
n.a.
n.a.
66
-19.5
329
8.6
n.a.
n.a.
66
-19.5
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece
73.40
309,586
-12.2
n.a.
n.a.
2,696
-17.1
309,586
-12.2
n.a.
n.a.
2,696
-17.1
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece
73.40
2,649
-2.9
n.a.
n.a.
110
-14.1
2,649
-2.9
n.a.
n.a.
110
-14.1
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
73.40
139,766
4.5
n.a.
n.a.
1,865
-4.8
139,766
4.5
n.a.
n.a.
1,865
-4.8
JMK
Mykonos
Greece
73.40
2,309
-75.4
n.a.
n.a.
61
-62.3
2,309
-75.4
n.a.
n.a.
61
-62.3
JSI
Skiathos
Greece
73.40
873
40.1
n.a.
n.a.
40
17.6
873
40.1
n.a.
n.a.
40
17.6
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece
73.40
30,389
8.8
n.a.
n.a.
300
-1.3
30,389
8.8
n.a.
n.a.
300
-1.3
KGS
Kos
Greece
73.40
17,363
63.6
n.a.
n.a.
319
29.1
17,363
63.6
n.a.
n.a.
319
29.1
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece
73.40
20,236
-2.6
n.a.
n.a.
327
-4.4
20,236
-2.6
n.a.
n.a.
327
-4.4
RHO
Rhodes
Greece
73.40
58,673
6.3
n.a.
n.a.
584
-3.9
58,673
6.3
n.a.
n.a.
584
-3.9
SMI
Samos
Greece
73.40
9,923
7.3
n.a.
n.a.
234
-10.7
9,923
7.3
n.a.
n.a.
234
-10.7
LIM
Lima
Peru2
70.01
1,824,375
9.3
24,915
-1.2
16,499
9.4
1,824,375
9.3
24,915
-1.2
16,499
9.4
Fraport Twin Star
60.00
72,905
85.4
861
-50.6
801
33.5
72,905
85.4
861
-50.6
801
33.5
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria
60.00
13,043
24.1
856
-47.9
195
-6.7
13,043
24.1
856
-47.9
195
-6.7
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria
60.00
59,862
> 100.0
4
-95.4
606
55.0
59,862
> 100.0
4
-95.4
606
55.0
At equity consolidated airports2
AYT
Antalya
Turkey
51.00
800,077
18.4
n.a.
n.a.
5,440
6.8
800,077
18.4
n.a.
n.a.
5,440
6.8
HAJ
Hannover
Germany
30.00
321,703
7.0
1,894
17.0
4,853
1.4
321,703
7.0
1,894
17.0
4,853
1.4
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia
25.00
1,079,174
9.8
n.a.
n.a.
11,328
7.7
1,079,174
9.8
n.a.
n.a.
11,328
7.7
XIY
Xi'an
China
24.50
3,308,664
-0.1
25,549
14.7
25,565
-0.3
3,308,664
-0.1
25,549
14.7
25,565
-0.3
Frankfurt Airport3
January 2018
Month
Î" %
YTD 2018
Î" %
Passengers
4,549,717
7.6
4,549,717
7.6
Cargo (freight & mail)
170,686
1.3
170,686
1.3
Aircraft movements
36,816
8.6
36,816
8.6
MTOW (in metric tons)4
2,336,738
6.5
2,336,738
6.5
PAX/PAX-flight5
132.5
-1.3
132.5
-1.3
Seat load factor (%)
72.8
72.8
Punctuality rate (%)
78.3
78.3
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
Î" %6
PAX share
Î" %6
Regional Split
Month
YTD
Continental
59.8
11.3
59.8
11.3
Germany
11.0
5.5
11.0
5.5
Europe (excl. GER)
48.9
12.6
48.9
12.6
Western Europe
40.5
12.2
40.5
12.2
Eastern Europe
8.4
14.8
8.4
14.8
Intercontinental
40.2
2.6
40.2
2.6
Africa
4.9
8.1
4.9
8.1
Middle East
6.4
0.0
6.4
0.0
North America
11.8
1.6
11.8
1.6
Central & South Amer.
4.8
-1.3
4.8
-1.3
Far East
12.2
4.6
12.2
4.6
Australia
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail
