Fraport Traffic Figures - January 2018: Fraport Starts Off New Year With Strong Growth

Frankfurt Airport records significant rise in passenger traffic - Fraport Group airports see stable trend

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/emk-rap - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) continues to be on a growth path in the New Year. In January 2018, Germany's largest aviation hub recorded 4,549,717 passengers (up 7.6 percent). Once again European traffic was the main growth driver, increasing by 12.6 percent, while intercontinental traffic rose by 2.6 percent. Cargo (airfreight and airmail) throughput at Frankfurt Airport advanced by 1.3 percent.

Aircraft movements even surpassed FRA's passenger growth, rising by 8.6 percent to 36,816 takeoffs and landings - mainly attributable to European traffic. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) increased by 6.5 percent to about 2.3 million metric tons.

Fraport's Group airports largely registered positive traffic performance in January 2018. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in the Slovenian capital achieved a 12.3 percent rise to 100,375 passengers. Fraport's international portfolio now includes the Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) since the beginning of the year. With a combined total of some 1.3 million passengers and an increase of 0.4 percent, traffic at FOR and POA remained stable in the reporting month.

Together, the 14 Greek regional airports posted a 5.1 percent slowdown in traffic to a total of 549,506 passengers. This is primarily due to runway renovation works at Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) - Fraport Greece's busiest airport - which reported 309,586 passengers in the reporting month (down 12.2 percent). After SKG, the second and third busiest airports were Rhodes (RHO) with 58,673 passengers (up 6.3 percent) and Chania (CHQ) with 43,255 passengers (down 36.2 percent).

At Lima Airport (LIM) in the Peruvian capital, traffic increased by 9.3 percent to about 1.8 million passengers. Fraport's Twin Star Airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast together welcomed 72,905 passengers, up 85.4 percent. Welcoming 800,077 air travelers, Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera recorded a gain of 18.4 percent - thus continuing its rebound in January 2018. In northern Germany, Hanover Airport (HAJ) served 321,703 passengers (up 7.0 percent). St. Petersburg Airport (LED) in Russia reported a 9.8 percent increase in traffic to about 1.1 million passengers. Due to the Chinese New Year's festival occurring later this year, Xi'an Airport (XIY) remained close to the previous year's level with some 3.3 million passengers in January 2018 (down 0.1 percent).

Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month Î" % Month Î" % Month Î" % YTD Î" % YTD Î" % YTD Î" % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 4,549,397 7.6 166,565 0.4 36,816 8.6 4,549,397 7.6 166,565 0.4 36,816 8.6 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 100,375 12.3 1,016 18.0 2,465 11.4 100,375 12.3 1,016 18.0 2,465 11.4 Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,297,288 0.4 5,098 31.2 12,867 10.9 1,297,288 0.4 5,098 31.2 12,867 10.9 FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 594,251 -5.6 2,974 19.4 5,235 2.3 594,251 -5.6 2,974 19.4 5,235 2.3 POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 703,037 6.0 2,124 52.2 7,632 17.7 703,037 6.0 2,124 52.2 7,632 17.7 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 549,506 -5.1 n.a. n.a. 5,874 -7.8 549,506 -5.1 n.a. n.a. 5,874 -7.8 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 409,740 -7.9 n.a. n.a. 4,009 -9.2 409,740 -7.9 n.a. n.a. 4,009 -9.2 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 19,603 31.3 n.a. n.a. 372 78.8 19,603 31.3 n.a. n.a. 372 78.8 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 43,255 -36.2 n.a. n.a. 308 -43.0 43,255 -36.2 n.a. n.a. 308 -43.0 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 1,890 6.1 n.a. n.a. 77 1.3 1,890 6.1 n.a. n.a. 77 1.3 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 32,428 > 100.0 n.a. n.a. 380 > 100.0 32,428 > 100.0 n.a. n.a. 380 > 100.0 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 329 8.6 n.a. n.a. 66 -19.5 329 8.6 n.a. n.a. 66 -19.5 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 309,586 -12.2 n.a. n.a. 2,696 -17.1 309,586 -12.2 n.a. n.a. 2,696 -17.1 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 2,649 -2.9 n.a. n.a. 110 -14.1 2,649 -2.9 n.a. n.a. 110 -14.1 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 139,766 4.5 n.a. n.a. 1,865 -4.8 139,766 4.5 n.a. n.a. 1,865 -4.8 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 2,309 -75.4 n.a. n.a. 61 -62.3 2,309 -75.4 n.a. n.a. 61 -62.3 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 873 40.1 n.a. n.a. 40 17.6 873 40.1 n.a. n.a. 40 17.6 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 30,389 8.8 n.a. n.a. 300 -1.3 30,389 8.8 n.a. n.a. 300 -1.3 KGS Kos Greece 73.40 17,363 63.6 n.a. n.a. 319 29.1 17,363 63.6 n.a. n.a. 319 29.1 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 20,236 -2.6 n.a. n.a. 327 -4.4 20,236 -2.6 n.a. n.a. 327 -4.4 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 58,673 6.3 n.a. n.a. 584 -3.9 58,673 6.3 n.a. n.a. 584 -3.9 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 9,923 7.3 n.a. n.a. 234 -10.7 9,923 7.3 n.a. n.a. 234 -10.7 LIM Lima Peru2 70.01 1,824,375 9.3 24,915 -1.2 16,499 9.4 1,824,375 9.3 24,915 -1.2 16,499 9.4 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 72,905 85.4 861 -50.6 801 33.5 72,905 85.4 861 -50.6 801 33.5 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 13,043 24.1 856 -47.9 195 -6.7 13,043 24.1 856 -47.9 195 -6.7 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 59,862 > 100.0 4 -95.4 606 55.0 59,862 > 100.0 4 -95.4 606 55.0





























At equity consolidated airports2

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 800,077 18.4 n.a. n.a. 5,440 6.8 800,077 18.4 n.a. n.a. 5,440 6.8 HAJ Hannover Germany 30.00 321,703 7.0 1,894 17.0 4,853 1.4 321,703 7.0 1,894 17.0 4,853 1.4 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,079,174 9.8 n.a. n.a. 11,328 7.7 1,079,174 9.8 n.a. n.a. 11,328 7.7 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,308,664 -0.1 25,549 14.7 25,565 -0.3 3,308,664 -0.1 25,549 14.7 25,565 -0.3

Frankfurt Airport3











January 2018 Month Î" % YTD 2018 Î" % Passengers 4,549,717 7.6 4,549,717 7.6 Cargo (freight & mail) 170,686 1.3 170,686 1.3 Aircraft movements 36,816 8.6 36,816 8.6 MTOW (in metric tons)4 2,336,738 6.5 2,336,738 6.5 PAX/PAX-flight5 132.5 -1.3 132.5 -1.3 Seat load factor (%) 72.8

Punctuality rate (%) 78.3

Frankfurt Airport PAX share Î" %6 PAX share Î" %6 Regional Split Month YTD Continental 59.8 11.3 59.8 11.3 Germany 11.0 5.5 11.0 5.5 Europe (excl. GER) 48.9 12.6 48.9 12.6 Western Europe 40.5 12.2 40.5 12.2 Eastern Europe 8.4 14.8 8.4 14.8 Intercontinental 40.2 2.6 40.2 2.6 Africa 4.9 8.1 4.9 8.1 Middle East 6.4 0.0 6.4 0.0 North America 11.8 1.6 11.8 1.6 Central & South Amer. 4.8 -1.3 4.8 -1.3 Far East 12.2 4.6 12.2 4.6 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail

Fraport AG

