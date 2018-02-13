We Blog the World Rebrand to Focus on Spiritual & Wellness Travel

Online Travel Magazine Creates & Curates the Best in Spiritual Travel, Wellness Travel & Luxury Adventure

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --We Blog the World (WBTW), an online luxury travel and lifestyle magazine has relaunched with new branding and content focused on Transformative Travel, at the intersection of where wellness, spirituality and luxury travel meet. Its content takes you on one experiential journey after another, from revitalizing wellness trips that combine luxury and adventure travel, arts and culture, spirituality, travel guides, the best in food and wine and more.

WBTW has four dedicated sections on Wellness and six on Spirituality, including a brand new section on Spiritual Voices which includes insights from holistic practitioners, spiritual teachers, authors, leaders and speakers, who will help you rethink the impossible, turn dreams into realities and consider new ways of thinking about your life journey.

Targeting the upscale traveler who loves to learn, explore and thrive, the site also reviews hotels, cruises, wellness stays, lifestyle products, fashion, gear, wellness, beauty, books, safaris, technology, and restaurants, as well as events, festivals and more.

What Makes WBTW Unique

Careful and creative curation of some of the top independent voices on the web is one of the things that makes WBTW unique. The site's tagline -- transformative travel - explores personal transformation inside and out and its deepening coverage of Spirituality and Wellness reflects this mission.

Behind WBTW's vision is master storyteller Renee Blodgett who is also founder of Magic Sauce Media and has over 25 years of experience as a global brand and communications strategist. As a respected digital media influencer who has been recognized by Forbes, the United Nations, Travel & Leisure and others, she drives the direction of the site, has authored thousands of articles on travel, wellness, spirituality and technology and published five travel photo books.

"Although many luxury destinations and hotels have turned their attention to wellness travel and there are more holistic excursions, mind/body tours and yoga retreats than ever before, true transformation comes from within," said Renee Blodgett, founder and managing editor of WBTW. "My hope is that WBTW's content helps you be more present in your life and listen to your "Higher Self." It is from this place that we discover and more importantly, live our life purpose. We begin to not only have transformative experiences when we travel, but in our day-to-day lives as well."

On WBTW, you'll find the best storytellers. You'll gather wisdom on how to better trust and embrace your own voice, which will ultimately transform not only how you see, smell and hear cultures around you, but how you understand your place in the world. Traveling from an intentional mindset leads to a road of peace, understanding and purpose in a fractured world.

Awaken Your Senses on Every Continent

Geographically, WBTW invites you to adventures on every continent in the world and helps you navigate anywhere with ease. You can view content by interest, continent, country, city and for all 50 American states. WBTW aims to awaken your senses, ignite your inner wisdom and remind you that you have choices each day about how to live, how to eat, how to exercise, how to explore, how to learn and how to travel with purpose.

Imagine a mindfulness retreat in Asia, ballooning over Australia's outback, waking up in a luxury tree house after an African Safari, staying in a boutique hotel in Eastern Europe focused on healing, river cruising down the most beautiful fjords in Scandinavia, diving in the South Pacific or hiking among polar bears in Canada.

Consider having your aura and chakras read over tea in Bali, napping with llamas in South America's Patagonia, camel trekking across a desert in the Middle East, getting your yoga on in the Caribbean, meditating with gurus in India or learning how to cook with the healthiest chefs in Europe.

For foodies and wine lovers, WBTW's coverage on food and wine includes events and festivals, restaurant reviews, farm-to-table experiences, unique recipes, food photography and more.

Partners

For the third year in a row, WBTW was a media partner with the renowned New York Times Travel Show, the largest consumer travel and trade show in North America. WBTW is also a media partner of the Travel & Adventure Show, which boasts the largest series of travel shows in the U.S., Wisdom 2.0, which gathers those living with greater mindfulness, meaning and wisdom in our modern age and The Healing Summit, an initiative of Healing Hotels of the World, an annual event in Berlin Germany, committed to healing and providing a holistic approach to business and life.

Additionally, WBTW has teamed up with Flipboard and is now available on the Flipboard publishing platform as the Voice of Transformative Travel, with separate magazine offerings on Spiritual Voices, Spiritual Travel, Wellness Travel & Living and Luxury Foodies.

About We Blog the World

We Blog the World (WBTW), the Voice for Transformative Travel, is an online spiritual, luxury and wellness travel magazine for the discerning traveler who wants to expand their boundaries and re-think how they travel, think and live. WBTW was founded by Renee Blodgett, who feels that the real magic in our lives doesn't come from checking off bucket list destinations, but by being conscious about how we show up in the world and at home. With consciousness and mindfulness at its core, WBTW creates and curates content on travel, spirituality, wellness, food/wine and culture through a community of independent and passionate voices. Follow WBTW on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, Google+ and Snapchat. Foodies can check out WBTW's sister brand Luxury Foodies on Instagram and Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/641430/We_Blog_the_World_Logo.jpg