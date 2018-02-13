Akastor ASA: Fourth quarter and preliminary annual results 2017

Q4 HIGHLIGHTS
· EBITDA of NOK 167 million with MHWirth delivering an EBITDA margin of 11%
· Cash flows of NOK 127 million before financing activities
· Net debt NOK 2.4 billion, including financial leases of NOK 1.5 billion
· MoU signed with Mitsui for establishing AKOFS Offshore Joint Venture
· Karl Erik Kjelstad appointed as Chief Executive Officer effective from January 1, 2018
Media Contact:
Leif Borge
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 86 291
E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com (mailto:leif.borge@akastor.com)
Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Akastor ASA - Q4 2017 Presentation (http://hugin.info/77/R/2168227/834844.pdf)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire