Akastor ASA: Fourth quarter and preliminary annual results 2017

Q4 HIGHLIGHTS

· EBITDA of NOK 167 million with MHWirth delivering an EBITDA margin of 11%

· Cash flows of NOK 127 million before financing activities

· Net debt NOK 2.4 billion, including financial leases of NOK 1.5 billion

· MoU signed with Mitsui for establishing AKOFS Offshore Joint Venture

· Karl Erik Kjelstad appointed as Chief Executive Officer effective from January 1, 2018

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

