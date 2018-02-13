

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales growth moderated in December after accelerating sharply in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Retail sales climbed 3.5 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 5.5 percent gain in November. The measure has been rising since May 2016.



During the whole year 2017, the retail trade turnover grew 4.2 percent, which was the highest growth in eleven years. Sales of both food stores and non-food stores grew by more than 3 percent.



