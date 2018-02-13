

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) said that in January 2018, about 4.55 million passengers flew through Frankfurt Airport, up 7.6 percent from the prior year.



Once again European traffic was the main growth driver, increasing by 12.6 percent, while intercontinental traffic rose by 2.6 percent. Cargo -airfreight and airmail- throughput at Frankfurt Airport advanced by 1.3 percent.



Aircraft movements even surpassed FRA's passenger growth, rising by 8.6 percent to 36,816 takeoffs and landings - mainly attributable to European traffic. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) increased by 6.5 percent to about 2.3 million metric tons.



Fraport's Group airports largely registered positive traffic performance in January 2018. Ljubljana Airport in the Slovenian capital achieved a 12.3 percent rise to 100,375 passengers. Fraport's international portfolio now includes the Brazilian airports of Fortaleza or FOR and Porto Alegre or POA since the beginning of the year. With a combined total of some 1.3 million passengers and an increase of 0.4 percent, traffic at FOR and POA remained stable in the reporting month.



