Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: 1st Quarter Results 2018 13-Feb-2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2018 TUI Group - financial highlights EUR million Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Var. % Var. % at restated constant currency Turnover 3,549.4 3,282.0 + 8.1 + 9.1 Underlying EBITA 1 Hotels & Resorts 94.4 49.2 + 91.9 + 83.5 Cruises 37.5 28.1 + 33.5 + 34.5 Destination Services - 0.2 2.8 n. a. - 60.7 Holiday Experiences 131.7 80.1 + 64.4 + 61.1 Northern Region - 31.1 - 29.3 - 6.1 - 5.1 Central Region - 56.4 - 52.4 - 7.6 - 7.4 Western Region - 45.9 - 47.7 + 3.8 + 3.8 Sales & Marketing - 133.4 - 129.4 - 3.1 - 2.8 All other segments - 23.2 - 11.0 - 110.9 - 95.5 TUI Group - 24.9 - 60.3 + 58.7 + 57.9 Discontinued operation - - 12.2 n. a. n. a. Total - 24.9 - 72.5 + 65.7 + 65.0 - 45.1 - 69.5 + 35.1 EBITA 2, 3 69.3 32.6 + 112.6 Underlying EBITDA 3 55.4 29.8 + 85.9 EBITDA 3 - 58.7 - 81.6 + 28.1 Net loss for the period Earnings per share 3EUR - 0.17 - 0.19 + 10.5 Equity ratio (31 Dec) 4 % 27.0 24.7 + 2.3 Net capex and investments 140.7 310.2 - 54.6 Net debt position (31 Dec) - 874.2 - + 42.4 3 1,518.4 Employees (31 Dec) 55,061 56,614 - 2.7 Differences may occur due to rounding. This Quarterly Statement of the TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period Q1 2018 from 1 October 2017 to 31 December 2017. The terms for previous periods were renamed accordingly. 1 In order to explain and evalaluate the operating performance by the segments, EBITA adjusted for one-off effects (underlying EBITA) is presented. Underlying EBITA has been adjusted for gains on disposal of financial investments, restructuring measures according to IAS 37, all effects of purchase price allocations, ancillary aquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments and other expenses for and income from one-off items. Please also refer to page 11 for further details. 2 Our definition of EBITA is earnings before net interest result, income tax and impairment of goodwill and excluding the result from the measurement of interest hedges. 3 Continuing operations 4 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. Q1 Highlights · We have delivered a good start to the year. Q1 turnover increased by 9 %1 to EUR 3,581 m and underlying EBITA improved by EUR 35 m to - EUR 25 m. Growth was delivered with strong demand for our Holiday Experiences and a good portfolio performance by Sales & Marketing. · We have simplified our segmental reporting. Destination Services is a key part of our customers' holiday experience, handling over 24 million transfers each year, and delivering tours and activities for 4.6 million guests. The results of this business were previously reported in Other Tourism. Given its strategic importance, in particular as we deliver the benefits of our One CRM initiative, Destination Services is now reported separately in the segmental results, and within Holiday Experiences (together with Hotels & Resorts and Cruises). Other Tourism and All Other Segments have been combined into one segment. There are no changes to the total numbers. Q1 results at a glance EUR million Q1 2018 Underlying EBITA Q1 FY17 - 60 Holiday Experiences 11 Sales & Marketing 17 All other segments - 11 Underlying EBITA Q1 FY18 pre Riu disposals - 43 and Niki bankruptcy Riu disposals 38 Impact Niki bankruptcy - 20 Underlying EBITA Q1 FY18 2 - 25 2 Variances by segment are shown at constant currency rates; total impact of foreign exchange translation in the quarter was less than EUR0.5m · As well as growth in Holiday Experiences and a good portfolio performance by Sales & Marketing (including the non-repeat of last year's higher than normal levels of sickness in TUI fly), the Q1 result was influenced by the following specific items: · EUR 38 m gain on disposal of three Riu hotels. · EUR 20 m adverse impact of the bankruptcy of Niki to whom TUI fly previously leased crew and aircraft. · In addition, the variance in all other segments above reflects planned extended aircraft maintenance in Corsair. New TUI Cruises ship - Spring 2023 Our TUI Cruises joint venture will continue to expand its cruise fleet, with the addition of a new 2,894 berth ship in Spring 2023. The ship, which will be a sister ship to the 2018 and 2019 launches, will be fully financed by the joint venture, with no additional capital expenditure requirement from TUI Group. This will enable TUI Cruises to enhance the customer experience with a greater range of innovative and environmentally sound ships and itineraries, thereby continuing its participation in the high growth German cruise market. Outlook · We have delivered a good start to the financial year, with growth in our Holiday Experiences and a good portfolio performance in Sales & Marketing. · We will continue to deliver our growth strategy as set out in December 2017, through market demand, digitalisation and investments. · Current trading is progressing in line with our expectations and we are well positioned to deliver at least 10 % underlying EBITA growth in FY181. · We are delivering our ambition - strong strategic positioning, strong earnings growth and strong cash generation, with underlying EBITA doubling between FY14 and FY201. 1 Assuming constant foreign exchange rates are applied to the result in the current and prior period. Current Trading Holiday Experiences Demand remains strong for the Western Mediterranean and Caribbean (despite hurricane disruption and reflecting demand from North America) and continues to improve for Turkey and North Africa, in particular from Sales & Marketing . We are delivering further expansion of our own hotel brands, with eight openings in Winter 2017 / 18 and seven further openings in Summer 2018. At the same time we continue to streamline the existing portfolio, with the disposal of three Riu hotels in Q1 and five further repositionings under the TUI Blue and TUIMagic Life brands in FY18. In addition, the Robinson Club Jandia Playa in Fuerteventura is undergoing renovation and will be closed for most of FY18. In Cruises new launches are scheduled for TUI Cruises, Marella Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises in 2018 and 2019, as well as the new build just announced for TUI Cruises in Spring 2023. Demand for our cruises remains strong, with an increase in yield in all three brands. In Marella, Majesty left the fleet in November 2017 and Spirit will leave the fleet after Summer 2018. Volumes in Destination Services develop in line with our Sales & Marketing business. We are opening a new destination management company (DMC) this April in Jamaica, and will continue to develop our destination portfolio. Sales & Marketing Sales & Marketing continues to progress well. Winter 2017 / 18 revenues are up 6 % on prior year, with bookings up 3 %. There is strong growth in bookings for North Africa, Thailand, Cape Verde and Cyprus. Long haul continues to grow, although demand for the Caribbean from Sales & Marketing has remained subdued post hurricanes. Sales & Marketing - Current trading Winter 2017 / 18 * YoY variation % Total Total Total ASP Programme revenue customers sold (%) Northern Region + 6 - 1 + 7 84 Central Region + 7 + 8 - 1 88 Western Region + 3 + 1 + 2 93 Total + 6 + 3 + 3 88 * These statistics are up to 4 February 2018, shown on a constant currency basis and relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk. In Northern Region, Nordics bookings continue to grow strongly (+ 5 %) with higher pricing (+ 3 % on average) and margins reflecting strong demand for our holidays, remixed destination portfolio and the introduction of the Cyrus yield management system. In the UK, demand is resilient. Bookings for Winter 2017 / 18 are down 4 % (or down 3 % including cruise) versus a very strong prior year comparative of + 12 % (including cruise). Load factor is slightly ahead of prior year, with a small reduction of risk capacity in line with demand. Average selling price is up 8 %, reflecting the ongoing impact of the weaker Pound Sterling, which continues to result in more normalised trading margins. In Central Region, bookings in Germany are up significantly on prior year (+ 8 %), as we continue to build market share. Average selling price is up 1 %. There is particularly strong demand for Canaries as well as recovery in demand for North Africa, especially Egypt. In addition, long haul volumes continue to grow, including to Thailand as a result of the opening of the new Robinson club. Switzerland and Poland are also performing well. In Western Region, bookings in Belgium and Netherlands are ahead of prior year (+ 4 % overall) with a strong load factor performance. Average selling

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2018 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)