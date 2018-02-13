

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer Aurubis (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported that its net income for the first-quarter rose to 130 million euros and 2.88 euros per share from 78 million euros and 1.73 euros per share in the same quarter last year.



Operating earnings before taxes or EBT was 79 million euros, compared to 18 million euros in the prior year. In particular, a significantly higher concentrate throughput and increased refining charges for copper scrap had a positive impact.



Higher sulfuric acid revenues, a higher metal yield with increased copper prices as well as stronger sales of rod and flat rolled products also bolstered the quarterly results. Successes from the ongoing efficiency enhancement program also contributed to profits.



However, the lower copper premium and the weaker US dollar had the opposite effect, because Aurubis generates significant revenue in this currency.



The comparable prior-year quarter was strained by a scheduled maintenance shutdown in Hamburg and by negative measurement effects in connection with inventory levels. On an IFRS basis, Aurubis generated EBT of 170 million euros, compared to 102 million euros in the prior year.



'The fiscal year began very well for us, if one considers that the first quarter of our fiscal year is normally weaker due to seasonal effects,' said Jürgen Schachler, Executive Board Chairman of the Aurubis Group, 'In this quarter we profited in particular from the simultaneous good performance at our sites and the good scrap markets. We are also fully on track with our efficiency enhancement program.'



Revenues for the first-quarter increased to 2.872 billion euros from the previous year's 2.462 billion euros, reflecting higher copper price.



Aurubis anticipates a good market situation overall in both the raw material and product markets. The supply of copper concentrates remains satisfactory. Aurubis expects satisfactory treatment and refining charges for concentrates until the end of the fiscal year, despite the reduced 2018 benchmark published by Reuters. Due to its core competency of processing complex concentrates, the company will be able to achieve TC/RCs that are above the benchmark average.



The company also expects a fundamentally stable copper scrap market. However, declining metal prices could lead to a tightening of the market with decreasing refining charges in the short term.



Regarding copper production, Aurubis expects the volume of copper concentrates processed to be higher than the previous year, with high plant availability, and cathode output higher than in the previous year.



As already announced on February 12, 2018, Aurubis AG, Hamburg, is in advanced negotiations regarding the sale of Segment Flat Rolled Products (FRP) to Wieland-Werke AG, Ulm. Yesterday the parties signed a term sheet that governs key aspects of a possible transaction. In addition, this also governs a possible purchase contract, the details of which are yet to be negotiated. The term sheet is subject to approval by Aurubis AG's Supervisory Board, which in principle views the plan positively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX