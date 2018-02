BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz, a Novartis division, announced the US FDA approval and launch of Glatopa (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL. The product is FDA-approved as a fully-substitutable, AP-rated generic version of Copaxone (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL three times-a-week therapy for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.



Glatopa was developed under a collaboration agreement between Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz.



