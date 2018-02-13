

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may follow their U.S. and Asian peers higher on Tuesday after the Trump administration unveiled a long-awaited infrastructure plan that includes $200 billion in federal infrastructure spending over 10 years.



The major U.S. averages rose between 1.4 percent and 1.7 percent overnight to rebound from their worst weekly performances in two years, with financials and technology companies pacing the gainers.



The S&P 500 has risen 2.9 percent over the previous two sessions, marking its best two-day gain since the first week of January 2016.



Asian stocks were broadly higher as investors lapped up beaten-down stocks after sharp falls last week.



Japanese shares were off their day's highs as the yen advanced against the dollar ahead of U.S. inflation and retail sales figures due this week. Oil traded firm and gold held steady on dollar weakness.



Consumer and producer prices from the U.K. are due later in the day, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



European markets rose sharply on Monday as global equities bounced back after posting their worst week in years.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 1.2 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.5 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both rose about 1.2 percent.



