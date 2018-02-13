Japanese Quality SSD Supplier Hagiwara Solutions and Sensing System Developer D-CLUE Technologies to Jointly Showcase Products at Embedded System Exhibition "embedded world 2018" in Nuremberg, Germany

OSAKA, Japan, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd. and D-CLUE Technologies Co., Ltd. -- member companies of the ELECOM Group -- will showcase their products at "embedded world 2018," the world's largest international exhibition of embedded systems, to be held in Nuremberg, Germany, from February 27 to March 1, 2018.

Hagiwara Solutions (http://www.hagisol.com/) is a Japanese manufacturer developing storage products such as SSDs and SD memory cards loaded with original firmware and optimized for industrial equipment. Hagiwara Solutions' storage products are of high reliability and quality, drawing on its know-how accumulated for more than 20 years. With the know-how, the company has also been developing its own firmware optimized for industrial equipment. These strengths have helped the company maintain a top-class market share in Japan.

At the forthcoming "embedded world 2018," Hagiwara Solutions will present mainly its endeavors going forward -- in such areas as 3D NAND-mounted products and other next-generation storage products for industrial equipment, and eSD (Embedded SD) onboard flash storage as a new product which makes it possible to reduce a substrate packaging area.

D-CLUE Technologies (http://www.d-clue.com/en/) is a Japanese proposal-based solution vendor, which realizes the dreams of its clients together by merging its three essential technologies of "sensing," "processing" and "connecting" to solve clients' problems.

While showcasing and demonstrating mainly a wireless communication platform, which helps realize IoT services by connecting BLE sensor terminal data to a gateway, at the upcoming international exhibition, D-CLUE Technologies will widely present its analog sensing technologies by displaying prototypes of a blood flow-measuring instrument that uses analog and RF technologies, a movement confirmation system designed to ensure safe navigation of automobiles and a soil-monitoring sensor for smart agriculture.

Exhibition name: embedded world 2018

Venue: Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Nuremberg, Germany

Date: February 27 (Tue.) - March 1 (Thu.), 2018

Booth location: Booth No.2-540, Hall No. 2

