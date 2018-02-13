Mitel Surpasses One Million Cloud Users via Service Providers in Europe

OTTAWA, Ontario, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cloud Momentum Builds as European Customer Demand for Cloud-Based Communications and Collaboration Solutions Increases

Reinforces Mitel's position as a global market leader in cloud-based business communications.

Reflects the importance of service providers in driving cloud growth.

Mitel(Nasdaq: MITL) (TSX: MNW), a global leader in business communications, has reached another major milestone, surpassing one million European users for its service provider cloud solutions. Leveraging Mitel's unique and flexible consumption models, these customers are using Mitel cloud on a CAPEX basis. This news comes soon after the announcement that Mitel now holds the #2 Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) market share position worldwide.

Mitel is experiencing rapid growth in cloud communications services, as businesses look to take advantage of the flexibility, scalability and advanced applications now available in the cloud. In December, Nordic service provider SolunoBC reached the 100,000-user mark in Sweden with Mitel's cloud platform.

With a complete portfolio of public, hybrid and private cloud solutions, Mitel helps customers move to the cloud at their own pace and on their own terms while taking advantage of the most advanced communications and collaboration features. Mitel had more than 3.8 million total cloud users at the end of its last reported quarter.

"Organizations across Europe are increasingly aware of the potential cloud-based communications and collaboration offer for ensuring scalability and future-proofing businesses," said Jeremy Butt, Mitel Senior Vice President of EMEA. "Mitel is playing a crucial role in accelerating the move to the cloud and service providers are a key delivery channel for us. I'd like to congratulate SolunoBC for reaching 100,000 cloud users in the Swedish market."

"It's important to work in partnership with a supplier you can have an open dialogue with. Mitel understands our business and quickly responds to our customers' needs," said Joachim Brandt, SolunoBC Chief Operating Officer. "We see Mitel as a true cloud enabler. Their ability to adapt to customer and market demands has been the foundation upon which we have been able to create the right solution for our market and be successful."

Mitel is ranked #2 in UCaaS Market Share Worldwide by Synergy Research (Q3 CY2017).

Mitel has also crossed the one million-seat mark for UCaaS subscribers worldwide.

Mitelhas been recognized as a Leader in theGartner Magic Quadrant forUnified Communicationsfor four consecutive years.

About Soluno Business Communications AB

In early 2017, SolusBC and Uno Telefoni (Uno) merged to form SolunoBC - the single largest and most expansive operator-independent supplier of cloud exchanges and coordinated communication service in the Nordic market. As one company and with a common platform, SolunoBC is well-placed to continue its expansion both in Sweden and internationally. SolunoBC is the market leading systems integrator in the cloud and is focused on creating the best experience for customers, partners and operators. SolunoBC has 60 employees across offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg.

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel (Nasdaq:MITL) (TSX:MNW) helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go tohttp://www.mitel.comand follow us on Twitter@Mitel.

