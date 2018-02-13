

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Metro reported that its profit attributable to the shareholders for the first-quarter rose to 232 million euros from last year's 124 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 0.64 euros from 0.34 euros in the previous year.



'In the first quarter of 2017/18 we achieved a positive development in sales and EBITDA excluding earnings from real estate transactions, despite a lower number of sales days than in the previous year. In addition, METRO Wholesale's earnings were impacted in particular by the decline in sales in Russia and negative currency effects,' said Olaf Koch, Chairman of the Management Board of METRO AG. 'Overall, we achieved our earnings targets in the first quarter and remain committed to our guidance for financial year 2017/18.'



EBITDA, excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions, for the first quarter of 2017/18 rose to 608 million euros from 565 million euros in the same period of the previous year. Reported EBITDA reached 608 million euros, flat with the prior year.



Sales for the first-quarter increased 0.2 percent to 10.11 billion euros from the previous year. The company reported like-for-like sales growth of 0.8% compared to the previous year performing solidly in a challenging market environment.



METRO Wholesales delivery business and Real's online business continue to record significant growth: in the first quarter of 2017/18, METRO Wholesale's delivery sales increased by more than 28% compared to the previous year, reaching 16% share of total sales. Real's online sales grew by about 45% to 2% share of sales.



For financial year 2017/18, METRO expects to see a slight rise in overall sales, despite the persistently challenging economic environment. We aim for our growth rate to at least match the 1.1% growth achieved in financial year 2016/17. The main growth driver will be METRO Wholesale.



METRO expects the like-for-like sales development to slightly surpass the 0.5% growth delivered in the reporting year 2016/17. METRO Wholesale is expected to make a significant contribution to this growth.



METRO said it is confident of its ability to significantly improve earnings at constant currency. We expect EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions to increase by approximately 10% compared to the previous year's result (€1,436 million) with both segments contributing to the increased earnings.



