AS Nordecon and the Estonian Road Administration signed the contract for the reconstruction of two sections of the Riga-Pskov highway between kilometres 195.6 to 205.8 and 207.8 and 209.2. In the first stage of the work the existing asphalt surface will be milled in its entirety and the old, stabilised layer beneath it broken up. The soil layer material will also be partly replaced. A new gravel layer will then be constructed and topped with a complex stabilised layer. Finally, this will be covered with a new, double-layered asphalt surface. All existing barriers will be removed and replaced with new ones, while some culverts will also be replaced and new ditches dug.



The value of the works is close to 4 million euros, plus VAT. The construction works will be completed by October 2018.



Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated unaudited revenue of the Group in 2017 was 231 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 740 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.



