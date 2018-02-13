eGain Corporation: eGain expands European presence with UK cloud

Move addresses stringent data privacy requirements for the UK market

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEWBURY, United Kingdom, Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (Nasdaq:EGAN), the leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that the company will expand its European operations with the option to host data in its UK-based cloud.

"With Brexit around the corner, our enterprise clients and partners in the UK have asked us for an in-country eGain Cloud option, and we are delighted to offer it," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO.

"The eGain UK cloud is a very positive development. In fact, we are already moving a large client to the eGain Cloud," said Stu Smith, Head of Innovation & Development at KCOM, a key eGain partner for the UK.

More information

eGain Cloud: http://www.egain.com/cloud/ (http://www.egain.com/cloud/)

eGain Customer Engagement Suite: http://hd.egain.com/wp-content/overviews/egain_overview.pdf (http://hd.egain.com/wp-content/overviews/egain_overview.pdf)

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications (http://www.egain.com/company/news/press_releases/egain-positioned-in-the-leaders-quadrant-of-the-magic-quadrant-for-crm-web-customer-service-applications/) for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain software, visit http://www.egain.com/products/ (http://www.egain.com/products/)

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, eGain has operating presence in North America, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more about us, visit www.eGain.com (http://www.egain.com/) or call our offices: +1-800-821-4358 (US), +44-(0)-1753-464646 (EMEA), or +91-(0)-20-6608-9200 (APAC).

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Media contact

Tim Cox

ZingPR on behalf of eGain

Tim@ZingPR.com

Jane Stewart

eGain Europe

Email: press@egain.com (mailto:press@egain.com)

Phone: +44 (0)1635 800087, Ext. 5118

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: eGain Corporation via Globenewswire

