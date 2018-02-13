

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against its major counterparts in the late Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen climbed to 78.59 versus the kiwi and 84.99 against the aussie, from its early low of 79.02 and a 5-day low of 85.60, respectively.



The yen strengthened to 4-day highs of 115.39 against the franc, 108.06 against the greenback and 85.95 versus the loonie, off its early lows of 115.86, 108.78 and 86.46, respectively.



The yen advanced to 149.82 against the pound and 133.16 against the euro, reversing from its early low of 150.62 and a 4-day low of 133.79, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the yen is seen around 106.00 against the greenback, 132.00 against the euro, 148.00 against the pound, 114.00 against the franc, 83.00 against the aussie, 77.00 against the kiwi and 84.00 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX