

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc ((AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) said Kumba Iron Ore Limited reported that its EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2017 was R19.6 billion, a 6 % increase from last year. Headline earnings were R9.7 billion, R30.47 per share, a 12% increase from the previous year.



Themba Mkhwanazi, Chief executive of Kumba, said, 'Overall, whilst both the operational and financial delivery has been strong, there remains more that can be done to realise the full potential of our assets and we remain committed to building on these gains in 2018.'



Kumba Iron Ore's annual attributable free cash flow was R12.3 billion, up 10% from the prior year.



Kumba Iron Ore reported continued productivity gains with production of 45Mt, an 8% increase and total sales of 44.9Mt, an increase of 6%.



