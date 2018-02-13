Nasdaq Riga decided on February 13, 2018 to approve the application of AS " Latvijas kugnieciba" and to delist its 200 000 000 bearer shares (ISIN LV0000101103, ticker LSC1R) from the Baltic Main List. The last listing day of AS "Latvijas kugnieciba" is set to February 13, 2018.



AS " Latvijas kugnieciba" shareholders resolved on applying for delisting from the regulated market in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on December 20, 2017. The final takeover of shares was announced and according to the Company's final takeover prospectus, the Record Date was February 9, 2018, but the Payment Date was February 12, 2018.



