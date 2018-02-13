The company's cutting-edge payment platform enables users to send and receive cryptocurrency payments safely and securely at a reduced cost.

B2Broker, an aggregator and provider of turnkey, cloud, and liquidity solutions for the foreign exchange (FX) and crypto industry, has announced the launch of its new cryptocurrency payment gateway, enabling users to send and receive payments in multiple cryptocurrencies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005142/en/

B2Brokers' cryptocurrency gateway was developed to cater for a wide spectrum of clients including forex brokers, cryptocurrency exchanges, hedge funds, online stores and other merchants wishing to accept cryptocurrency payments while reaping the benefits of a blockchain-based payment gateway.

High Speed Low Cost Transactions

With this method of crypto processing, payments are highly encrypted and therefore far more secure than traditional online payment gateways. Global transactions between parties are enabled at a fraction of the cost with a high degree of automation and an improvement in the transaction speed to less than 20 seconds, compared with traditional analogue payment gateways which can take days.

Evgeniya Mykulyak, COO, B2Broker commented, "We believe our crypto gateway will prove to be one of the most popular B2Broker products. We have responded to our clients who want to accept payments in cryptocurrency due to its popularity and are looking to expand their potential client base. With our cryptocurrency gateway, our main focus is on convenience, speed, security and cost-saving."

Easy Integration

B2Broker has so far integrated with 8 main blockchains and all tokens issued on the Ethereum platform. Companies can therefore accept 8 popular cryptocurrencies, as well as the B2B token. Tokens can be added in as little as 5 minutes with users simply being required to provide the addresses of the wallets into which payments will be received.

The cryptocurrency gateway can be easily integrated via a single api making it possible to get connected very quickly. B2Broker offers three different options for clients. Merchants can receive cryptocurrencies into their wallets directly or accept 100 tokens and 10 different cryptocurrencies but convert everything into bitcoins. Alternatively, they can convert everything into fiat and also receive it in fiat in their banking accounts.

Low Commissions

B2Broker offers one of the lowest commission rates in industry starting from a competitive 0.5% which can be reduced depending on volumes. Payment systems involved in card processing usually take a 3-5% commission which is deducted either from the brokerage or its clients. Moreover, withdrawals are made only once a week with 5-10% of this amount being frozen in the payment system. B2Broker does not freeze anything and makes automated withdrawals every day.

Safe Secure

Traditional payments come with high risks and restrictions, but B2Broker's cryptocurrency gateway means that payments are much safer and less vulnerable to fraud and ddos attacks, giving merchants peace of mind. B2Broker takes full responsible for safety of money on transit wallets and in the rare event of a hacking incident given its water-tight security system, it will refund the merchant.

Fully Automated

The system is fully automated for both deposits and withdrawals and is translated into 10 languages. Each merchant is given access to their own admin panel where all transactions can be viewed. It is also ideal for ICO campaigns to facilitate payments from investors.

The connection process is free of charge and takes just 30 minutes. A 24/7 service is also available in 5 languages including English, Russian, Arabic, Chinese simplified and Chinese traditional.

Comprehensive Solutions

This new service from B2Broker adds to its advanced base of ready to use technical solutions to enable brokers to save time and money so they can focus on selling and expanding their client base.

Clients already have access to a range of products and services including Turnkey Solutions, White Label Solutions for MT4 and MT5, Trader's Room modules for brokerage websites, CRM systems for brokerage sales and retention departments, DMA Liquidity, PAMM/MAM Services, Web API MT4/5, Cloud B2Bridge and Legal and Financial Services. The company's application for the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) licence is currently in progress.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005142/en/

Contacts:

B2Broker

Media:

pr@b2broker.net

or

UAE:

omar@b2broker.net