Calysta, Inc. today announced that FeedKind protein has been approved for use as an ingredient in organic systems for animal feed in the United Kingdom and EU by Organic Farmers Growers (OF&G). Calysta's FeedKind protein is a family of natural, sustainable and traceable feed ingredients for livestock, fish and pets.

OF&G, based in Shrewsbury, UK, certifies more than half of the United Kingdom's organic land, and provides support, information and licensing to Britain's top organic food businesses. OF&G certification meets the standards of the European Union's Organic Regulation, used across the EU. OF&G was launched in 1973 and in 1992 became the first body to be approved by the UK government to certify organic farmers and food producers.

"Certification of FeedKind protein as an approved ingredient in organic animal feed is a significant milestone in our development of innovative sustainable products to meet the world's growing demand for new protein sources," said Allan LeBlanc, Senior Director and FeedKind Product Manager. "This supports Calysta's commitment to traceability and a reduced environmental footprint in the aquaculture feed supply chain."

FeedKind protein is a safe, sustainable, non-animal source of protein approved for sale in multiple countries, and has been shown to use 77-98% less water and >98% less land than alternative ingredients such as soy or wheat proteins. Samples are currently available for global customers and partners in markets including the European Union, the United States, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

About Calysta

Calysta, Inc., Menlo Park, CA, is an innovator in sustainable products to improve worldwide food security. Calysta develops and commercializes FeedKind protein, an alternative feed ingredient for fish, livestock and pet nutritional products.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005157/en/

Contacts:

Calysta

Natalie Buxton, 44 141 333 0557

nbuxton@webershandwick.com

44 141 333 0557

or

Lyn Christenson, 650-492-6880, ex. 100

lyn@linkagesgroup.com

or

Calysta Media Information

info@calysta.com

or

OF&G, 01939 291800

info@ofgorganic.org