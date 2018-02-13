Leading UK Discount Retailer Selects RichRelevance's Findtm to Deliver Personalized Online Search that Harnesses the Power of AI

RichRelevance, the global leader in experience personalisation, today announced thatThe Works, the UK's leading discount retailer, has become one of the first retailers in the country to implement a personalised search functionality on its website, powered by RichRelevance Find, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) search solution.

Previously, The Works team lacked visibility into their site search performance due to employing a black-box solution. The Works turned to the RichRelevance Find's dynamic and data-driven search solution in November 2017 delivering an immediate impact on their bottom line.

After benchmarking against multiple competitors and ultimately selecting RichRelevance, The Works implemented FindTM in just 12 weeks. This allowed The Works to leverage FindTM on theworks.co.uk in time for Peak Trading Season 2017. During this period, 36% of The Works online sales can be directly attributed to the personalised site search solution. At the same time, The Works achieved its strongest ever Christmas trading performance, with e-commerce sales up 37% like-for-like in the 12 weeks to 24th December, accounting for 10% of the total turnover for the quarter.

Alex Beard, Online Trading Manager at The Works said "Previously, we'd employed an out of the box solution. It was restrictive in its functionality and performed very poorly at a subjective level. I say subjective, as we had no data to help us understand how it was performing at an objective level. After meeting with RichRelevance, it was apparent that they'd created a solution that really focused on providing results for the customer. Beyond that, they'd also taken our needs, as a retailer, into account by providing a clear return on investment (ROI)."

Henrik Nambord, VP Head of EMEA at RichRelevance, said "The Works represents a forward-looking e-commerce business that has invested in technology to ensure customers get the best possible experience when exploring its website. Getting customers to the product they want as quickly as possible is the key to a good ecommerce experience and, ultimately, a purchase. For the first time ever, site search is personal, real-time and friendly."

FindTM is the first personalised search tool that can be used by retailers to offer highly relevant on-site search results as part of their ecommerce experience. It uses real-time shopping behaviour, reading signals instantly to ensure that customers receive truly relevant product search results. Unlike previous generations of search engines that match results based solely on search terms and manual product tags, FindTM predicts the shoppers' interests and intent to buy allowing brands and retailers like The Works to deliver search results in an engaging and visual way that appeals to today's shopper.

About RichRelevance

RichRelevance is the global leader in experience personalisation, driving digital growth and brand loyalty for more than 200 of the world's largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers such as John Lewis, Shop Direct and Not on the High Street. The company leverages advanced AI technologies to bridge the experience gap between marketing and commerce to help digital marketing leaders stage memorable experiences that speak to individuals at scale, in real time, and across the customer lifecycle. Headquartered in San Francisco, RichRelevance serves clients in 42 countries from 9 offices around the globe. For more information, visit www.richrelevance.com/uk.

RichRelevance will be bringing together leaders in B2C and B2B brands and retailers at their Personalisation Summit taking place on 27th and 28th February 2018. The event will focus on Experience Personalisation with keynotes from Joe Pine, author of The Experience Economy, and customers, Pets at Home, Office Depot and Blue Tomato.

- ENDS -

How FindTM works

Built on the Relevance Cloud, FindTM uses powerful real-time personalisation to elevate the site search experience on every device - by instantly connecting shoppers with the products they intend to buy. FindTM focuses on the customer, providing highly relevant search results based on real shopping behaviour, and shopper context, while also delivering the full range of easy to use tools that retailers need to innovate the search experience without reliance on IT resources.

About The Works

The Works is a retailer that serves over 22.5 million customers each year stocking 40,000 different products including books, toys, gifts, stationery and arts crafts at discount prices. Selling over 1 million products each week, The Works appeals to anyone looking for a wide variety of products at great value prices.

https://www.thebookseller.com/news/works-posts-strongest-ever-christmas-trading-performance-710146

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005094/en/

Contacts:

For RichRelevance

Sam Faulkner or Joseph Gahan at Threepipe

Telephone: 020 7632 4800

Email: richrelevance@threepipepe.co.uk