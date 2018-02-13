Rishikul Yogshala Launches Rishikul Ayurshala in Kerala, India

VARKALA, India, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Rishikul Yogshala,a well-knownYoga school, has announcedthe launch of Rishikul Ayurshala, an exclusive Ayurveda School and Retreat Homein India

Rishikul Yogshala has revealed the latest launch of its Ayurveda Facility and Retreat Center in the womb of Ayurveda, Kerala. With Rishikul Ayurshala, the Yogshala shall provide a series of customized, ailment-specific natural healing treatments, therapies, and courses to various people on a global spectrum. The Ayurshala shall remain active and operational throughout the year.



Rishikul Yogshala has always been quite vigilant of the needs of various people, entities suffering from specific ailments and seeking natural remedies to manage them. Addressing these concerns for the societal well-being and in order to powerfully contribute to creating a disease-free universe, Rishikul Yogshala has converted the thought into a reality with the launch of Rishikul Ayurshala. Rishikul Ayurshala is one of the only Ayurveda Centers and Retreat Homes offering such a diverse range of treatments, therapies, educational courses, and retreats to various entities from across the globe purely based on the traditional science and teachings of Ayurveda.

The Ayurshala shall cater to specialized needs and ailments of the people pertaining to versatile imbalances within the mind, body, and spirit while it shall also impart authentic teachings of the healing science through its specialized courses. Some of the primary therapies include Panchakarma Treatment for Dosha Balancing, Weight Loss, Skin Rejuvenation, Therapy for Sinus and Eye, Migraine Pain, Blood Purification, Reproductive System, Rejuvenation and Anti-Stress, High and Low Blood Pressure Treatment, Beauty Treatments, Joint Therapy, and many more. While the curious ones can enroll in their diverse range of courses, some of those being, Ayurveda Awareness, Ayurveda Massage, Ayurveda Cooking Course, Ayurveda Beauty Therapy Course, Meditation Courses, and so on.

As a dedicated promulgator of harboring an ailment-free world through the healing science of Ayurveda, Rishikul Yogshala has taken a giant leap in the 'cause' with the launch of Rishikul Ayurshala. While the Yogshala has been a recognized member of the yoga community with the finest RYT 200, 300, and 500 hour programs, the Yoga Alliance Certified Institution also conducts unique Yoga, Ayurveda, and Meditation Retreats across India, and its branches in Nepal, Thailand, and Vietnam. With Rishikul Ayurshala, the Yogshala shall now offer extensive and intensive Ayurveda Specialized Courses, Therapies, and Treatments in the globe's most exotic location, also the core of Ayurvedic wisdom in Kerala, India.

Rishikul Yogshala, an internationally acclaimed Yoga and Meditation school centered in Rishikesh with branches at several locations has been facilitating Yoga Teacher Training courses since 2010. The school has been approved by Yoga Alliance USA and Yoga Alliance International. Rishikul Yogshala offers 200, 300, and 500 hour Yoga TTC courses along with 7-day and 15-day yoga retreat in India, Nepal, Thailand, and Vietnam. Through Rishikul Ayurshala, the school aims to facilitate the entities with specialized Ayurveda Treatments and Therapies.

For more information, visithttps://www.rishikulyogshala.org/

