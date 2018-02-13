Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2018-02-13 08:55 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 302648707, registered office placed at Elektrines str. 21, LT-26108 Elektrenai, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 635 083 615; ISIN code LT0000128571.



PricewaterhouseCoopers UAB (hereinafter - the Auditor) has informed the Company that the Auditor's report on 2017 financial statements of the Company will be presented on 28th February, 2018.



Due to this, the Company will publish the audited financial statements of 2017 and the annual report verified by the Auditor on 28th February, 2018.



The Company provides an updated investor calendar for 2018:



Reporting Period Reporting information date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31/1/2018 12 months Preliminary sales revenue and adjusted EBITDA of the of 2017 Company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28/2/2018 2017 Annual audited Company's financial statements and annual report verified by auditors for 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28/2/2018 1 month of Preliminary sales revenue and adjusted EBITDA of the 2018 Company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30/3/2018 2 months of Preliminary sales revenue and adjusted EBITDA of the 2018 Company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30/4/2018 3 months of Interim financial statements and interim report of the 2018 Company for 3 months of 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31/5/2018 4 months of Preliminary sales revenue and adjusted EBITDA of the 2018 Company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29/6/2018 5 months of Preliminary sales revenue and adjusted EBITDA of the 2018 Company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30/7/2018 6 months of Interim financial statements and interim report of the 2018 Company for 6 months of 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31/8/2018 7 months of Preliminary sales revenue and adjusted EBITDA of the 2018 Company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28/9/2018 8 months of Preliminary sales revenue and adjusted EBITDA of the 2018 Company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30/10/201 9 months of Interim financial statements and interim report of the 8 2018 Company for 9 months of 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30/11/201 10 months Preliminary sales revenue and adjusted EBITDA of the 8 of 2018 Company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28/12/201 11 months Preliminary sales revenue and adjusted EBITDA of the 8 of 2018 Company --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Valentas Neviera, Head of Communication Division, +370 670 25997, e-mail: valentas.neviera@le.lt