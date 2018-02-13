sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,82 Euro		-0,12
-0,36 %
WKN: A0D9FT ISIN: DK0010311471 Ticker-Symbol: TM2 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYDBANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SYDBANK A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,815
33,425
11:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SYDBANK A/S
SYDBANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SYDBANK A/S32,82-0,36 %