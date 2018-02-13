sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,15 Euro		+0,60
+1,19 %
WKN: A0LEKM ISIN: US3364331070 Ticker-Symbol: F3A 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST SOLAR INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,27
50,74
11:08
50,25
50,73
11:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST SOLAR INC
FIRST SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST SOLAR INC51,15+1,19 %