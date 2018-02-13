The B share capital of Ambu A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 14 February 2018 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060946788 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ambu B --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 215,504,600 shares (DKK 107,752,300) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 960,000 shares (DKK 480,000) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 216,464,600 shares (DKK 108,232,300) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 23.06 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.50 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AMBU B --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3331 ---------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



