Multi-platform Endpoint Management Leader, FileWave, Releases Version 12.7 and Announces FileWave Foundry

FileWave launches online training and certification portal, and enhances industry-leading endpoint management solution with powerful new features

WIL, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platform endpoint management leader, FileWave, releases version 12.7 of its flagship product, adding to the robust features of the solution.

This release brings numerous new features and improvements designed to enhance endpoint management capabilities across macOS, Windows, iOS, Chrome OS, and Android. FileWave administrators can expect greater customization options, improved reporting capabilities, streamlined processes, as well as security and speed improvements.

Additionally, FileWave administrators will benefit from the new FileWave Foundry, an online training and certification platform, providing convenient, self-paced access to technical training.

FILEWAVE 12.7 FEATURES

Custom Fields, new in Version 12.7, improve the solution's already extensive IT asset inventory and reporting. IT administrators can now include non-discoverable data, and even derive or create new data points via scripting.

"There is no other product with the multi-platform depth and reach of FileWave," said Tim Williams, VP of Global Marketing and Product Strategy. "What better way to improve it than to unleash the creativity of our customers?"

Additionally, all user-facing components of FileWave are now "white-boxed," allowing organizations to apply their own logos and names, reinforcing to users that not only are these items safe and approved by IT, but that IT is the quickest route to get what they need.

"We really want end users to begin to see IT as the 'easy button,'" added Williams.

FILEWAVE FOUNDRY

The FileWave Foundry is an online training and certification platform that includes regularly updated training materials, such as lectures, slides, and screen recordings, along with practical examples. FileWave Foundry users can also work toward becoming a FileWave Certified Administrator (FCA) via the platform.

This new addition to the FileWave training program provides 24/7 access to materials from any location, and any device, allowing users to learn at their own pace. All 101 Level FileWave Foundry materials are complementary for current customers, with upgraded subscriptions available for higher level content.

Tony Keller, FileWave's Global Training and Certification Manager, explained, "We built the Foundry because we know how many IT administrators out there can't even take vacation, let alone attend training. It seems today's universal IT motto is 'do more with less.' The Foundry was designed to make training possible again."

To learn more about FileWave 12.7 or the FileWave Foundry, or to download a free trial, visit www.filewave.com.

ABOUT FILEWAVE

Founded in 1992, FileWave provides enterprise, education, and government institutions around the world with multi-platform endpoint management software for the entire IT lifecycle. FileWave increases the productivity of overburdened IT departments by eliminating the "swivel chair" among single platform solutions, simplifying complex processes through an intuitive interface, and smart automation. This comprehensive solution supports both desktop and mobile devices across macOS, Windows, iOS, Chrome OS, and Android.

FileWave, based in Wil, Switzerland, with U.S. headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Contact Information

Jason Noel

FileWave

(888) 345-3928

pr@filewave.com