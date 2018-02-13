Continuation of the Groupe PSA product offensive as part of the Core Model Strategy under the Push to Pass plan

One programme developed for three vehicles reflecting the differentiated positioning of the Peugeot, Citroën and Opel/Vauxhall brands

A new platform derived from the EMP2 assembled at two plants, Vigo in Spain and Mangualde in Portugal



Forerunner and historical leader of the leisure activity vehicle (LAV) segment in Europe, Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) intends to consolidate its leadership by giving its line-up a new dimension with three latest-generation models designed for very different brand environments.

The new line-up stems from a single development programme aimed at increasing the efficiency of investments and resources devoted to vehicle development, in response to customer needs and usage patterns.

An innovative platform has been developed for the new vehicles, to ensure that they set the benchmark for the LAV segment in terms of efficiency, manoeuvrability, comfort and safety.

Developed based on the EMP2 platform, the new models will accommodate the latest generation of powertrains and driver assistance equipment. The new vehicle line-up will provide LAV customers with the most sophisticated features available, meeting the highest standards on the market in terms of liveability, modularity and boot volume. To cover all the needs of LAV customers, the vehicles will come in two lengths, each available in 5- and 7-seater versions.

The exterior design of the new LAVs is characterised by lines in balanced and dynamic proportions thanks to a high and short bonnet offering modernity, compactness, robustness and safety, while integrating the stylistic qualities specific to each brand.

Each vehicle also stands out by virtue of an interior design that fits into the universe of its brand.

The new vehicles will be unveiled by their respective brands in the days ahead.

The four brands' models will be produced at the Vigo (Spain) and Mangualde (Portugal) facilities. To meet the sales ambitions set for the new line-up, a fourth team in Vigo and a third in Mangualde will be created in the coming months. The two plants in the Iberian Industrial Division, which meet Groupe PSA's highest standards in terms of performance, have made profound changes to accommodate the new models.

Industrial innovations ranging from automatic storage on press lines to geometric quality control using artificial vision, collaborative robots (cobots) and the Full Kitting system with distribution via self-guided vehicles (SGVs) will bring both sites firmly into the "Factory 4.0" era.

Utility versions of the passenger vehicles will be rolled out in a few months.

To mark the occasion, Olivier Bourges, Executive Vice President, Programmes Strategy, said: "With this competitive new line-up, we are offering our individual customers a new generation of LAVs that will stand out in terms of style and features.It's also a concrete illustration of our Push to Pass plan: on a single platform, we are presenting very distinct models that perfectly embody the DNA of each of our brands."

