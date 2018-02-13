57% Companies in Southeast Asia Reveal Speech Analytics Helps Discover 'Root Cause' of Customer Experience Failures

SINGAPORE, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Business impact of speech analytics is maximum in customer experience (40%) followed by cost savings (28%)

47% companies believe speech analytics is helpful for 'Quick identification of customer intent and resolution of issues'

Uniphore Software Systems recently released the 'Executive Survey: Drivers for Deploying Speech Analytics', a market report commissioned by Uniphore and conducted by Opus Research, highlighting growing importance of deploying speech analytics to significantly improve customer experience.

Findings in Southeast Asia highlight that among various reasons for deployment of speech analytics, 57% companies attached highest importance to discovering root cause of customer frustration followed by workforce optimization strategies (51%) and quick identification of customer intent and resolution of issues (47%).

The survey conducted in mid-2017, across North America, Southeast Asia, India and Europe, represents sectors such as banking, financial markets, pharmaceutical, telecommunications, travel and hospitality. It covered 500+ interviews of decision makers (Director, VP, C-level) of firms with revenue exceeding $50M.

The report shows that adoption of speech analytics has risen from 49% to 90% in 2017 as compared to 2016. In Southeast Asia, the biggest business impact of deploying speech analytics is maximum in customer experience (40%), cost savings (28%) and revenue enhancement (15%).

Commenting on the report, Ravi Saraogi, Co-Founder & President (APAC), Uniphore expressed, "The Southeast Asian market has made great progress in adoption of speech analytics technologies. The results of the survey clearly indicate how businesses see the deployment of speech analytics as a critical aspect to their growth. We work closely with companies to improve their business outcomes by deploying speech analytics and we are delighted to receive such warm acceptance in this market."

Ahead of other geographies, companies in Southeast Asia also believe that Speech Analytics is useful to gain business insights and gives them a competitive edge. 10% of the companies that havenot deployed speech analytics yet, are expected to deploy in the next three years highlighting the increased demand for speech analytics for their contact centre and customer care fabrics.

About Uniphore:

Uniphore Software Systems, headquartered in IIT Madras Research Park, Chennai was incubated in IIT Chennai, India in 2008. It currently has offices in India, Singapore and U.A.E with about 100 employees spread across all locations. www.uniphore.com

