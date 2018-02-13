Customer Experience Telecoms Releases 60 Second Interview With Head of Customer Experience Strategy & Continuous Improvement at Virgin Media Business

LONDON, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In a recent interview with Richard Shenton, Head of Customer Experience Strategy and Continuous Improvement at Virgin Media Business, exclusive insight was gathered on Customer Experience Telecoms related questions.

It is essential to understand the customer journey from left to right and have depth knowledge about customer requirements at each stage. IQPC is sharing a 60 second interview with Richard here http://bit.ly/2Efeb1h about what the necessary steps needed and were taken in his experience that shows effective results and efficient ways to measure succession rate. Valuable advice was gathered from Shenton as strategies discussed for organizations that are looking to redesign their customer experience strategy using insight and how to focus on the right culture to be successful.

Richard Shenton, Head of Customer Experience and Continuous Improvement, explains how incorporating customer and employee feedback into customer experience strategies is important in the interview here http://bit.ly/2Efeb1h as Richard gives an in-depth insightful view about the strategies Virgin Media Business are taking on board and running their company quarterly 'customer best days', and how organizations can and should too.

The top two challenges in today's customer service is making sure the voice of the business is being measured and that the company is developing the right relationships with the right contacts to get honest and relevant feedback. Shenton sheds light into the best strategies to overcome these challenges. Here are some mentions for B2B customer experience trends he thinks are set for 2018:

Mobile and Digital

Journey Mapping

Employee Engagement and Customer Engagement

Product design

