Global IP Exchange UK Releases Global IP UK Pre-Event Report 2018

Ahead of the Global IP Exchange, IQPC have recently launched the pre-event report http://bit.ly/2FZSheK featuring exclusive presentations from senior professionals who have driven IP centric culture in-depth discussion of their journey and highlight what went wrong and many other practical hurdles that they faced when embarking on a transformation of their company's culture in relation to intellectual property, a few of the senior experts include:

Chief IP Officer - KPN

Head of Patent Transactions - Uber

Head of IP, CIPO - Snecma

Director, Patents & Trade Marks - Murgitroyd

Head of IP - Morphosys

The year is set to greatly change the IP landscape and the Global IP pre-event report http://bit.ly/2FZSheK dives deep into the best strategies and actions that will elevate organizations future IP strategy with a spotlight on the highest priorities for investment for the next 6-18 months, a few including:

Patent legislation

Competitive Research

Patent Analytics

IP/Patent Strategy & Innovation Consultants

Martin McElroy, Archive Manager at AMEC plc said that he found the Global IP Exchange "extremely valuable as AMEC plc is setting out on an joint Info Governance and e-discovery programme."

Access the free Global IP Exchange 2018 Report here http://bit.ly/2FZSheK to get more insight on what current challenges IP Leaders are facing and hear from solution providers from the likes of AwaPatent, Nordic Patent Institute, Lexis Nexis.

