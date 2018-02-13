RPA & AI Europe Releases Delegate Analysis Report 2018

LONDON, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

INVESTMENT PRIORITY STAGES AND TIMESCALES FOR IMPLEMENTATION

A recent survey was undertaken of 60 senior executives from Barclays, AVON , Heathrow Airport , Unilever , HSBC, AXA, eBay, Adidas, AkzoNobel, Ericsson and many more to highlight their investment stages and timescales for implementation of their RPA & AI investment areas.

to highlight their investment stages and timescales for implementation of their RPA & AI investment areas. The senior executives scope of responsibility within RPA & AI ranges from data prototype solutions, BPM workflow, integration of new technologies and processes, implementation of machine learning and leading the Centre of Excellence

50% of surveyed delegates are implementing their RPA Software in 0-6 months

One fifth of those senior executives investing in Data Cleansing & Enhancement are in Due Diligence stage

Nearly half of those senior executives surveyed are implementing their BPA Solutions in 0-6 months

One fifth of those senior executives investing in Data Visualisation in Due Diligence stage

Ahead of the RPA & AI Exchange Europe 2018, we surveyed senior executive delegates to find out in which investment stage they are currently sitting when it come to their RPA & AI investment priorities. Included in the survey was a wide host of brands who are all at different stages of implementation for their RPA & AI strategies. These companies include:



All of those surveyed are responsible or directly influence the decision on which RPA/AI solutions will be implemented within the business. The survey looked at the specific timescales in which these investments will be implemented and results have been collated into an exclusive infographic.

The industries of these delegates operate in are Robotics, Retail, Financial Services, Wholesale Banking, Retail Finance, Telecommunications. E-Commerce, Construction, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Leisure, Confectionary, Food and Beverage and Consumer Goods.

VP of Customer Operations for a large Investment company mentioned that the analysis is, "informative, well organized and a great investment of time."

INFOGRAPHIC HIGHLIGHTS

Surveyed Delegates Level of adoption of the top 10 listed investment areas: Investment Area Due Diligence Shortlisting Pilot Data Cleansing & Enhancement 20% 7% 0% Data Visualisation 20% 3% 0% Machine Learning 13% 7% 23% RPA Software 13% 3% 30% Employee Assistants 10% 0% 3% Virtual Agents & Customer Assistants 10% 0% 10% Digital Workforce Management 7% 0% 10% Predictive Analytics 7% 3% 3% Deep Learning 3% 0% 0% Desktop Automation Software 3% 7% 17%

Surveyed Delegates Level of Timescales for Implementation of the top 10 listed investment areas: Investment Area 0-6 Months 6-12 Months 12-18 Months RPA Software 50% 13% 7% BPA Solutions 47% 3% 7% Desktop Automation Software 40% 3% 0% Cloud Solutions 27% 10% 7% Artificial Intelligence Solutions 23% 13% 13% Machine Learning 23% 10% 10% RPA Consultancies 23% 3% 0% Speech Analytics & Processing Solution 23% 3% 0% Data Visualisation 20% 7% 7% Cognitive Computing 17% 20% 13%

The second annual RPA & AI Exchange will be hosted in Madrid in March (20-21) 2018. Network, benchmark and learn from 70 leaders in Robotic Process Automation & Artificial Intelligence who are boldly setting the course for enterprise-wide intelligent process automation strategies.

The RPA & AI Exchange is an exclusive executive-level, invitation-only forum, where leaders from across Europe will meet in a captive environment to discuss high-level strategy and create a clear roadmap for the business transformation required for the 4th Industrial Revolution.

