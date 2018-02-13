sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.02.2018 | 10:02
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

RPA & AI Europe Releases Delegate Analysis Report 2018

LONDON, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

INVESTMENT PRIORITY STAGES AND TIMESCALES FOR IMPLEMENTATION

  • A recent survey was undertaken of 60 senior executives from Barclays, AVON, Heathrow Airport, Unilever, HSBC, AXA, eBay, Adidas, AkzoNobel, Ericsson and many more to highlight their investment stages and timescales for implementation of their RPA & AI investment areas.
  • The senior executives scope of responsibility within RPA & AI ranges from data prototype solutions, BPM workflow, integration of new technologies and processes, implementation of machine learning and leading the Centre of Excellence
  • 50% of surveyed delegates are implementing their RPA Software in 0-6 months
  • One fifth of those senior executives investing in Data Cleansing & Enhancement are in Due Diligence stage
  • Nearly half of those senior executives surveyed are implementing their BPA Solutions in 0-6 months
  • One fifth of those senior executives investing in Data Visualisation in Due Diligence stage

Ahead of the RPA & AI Exchange Europe 2018, we surveyed senior executive delegates to find out in which investment stage they are currently sitting when it come to their RPA & AI investment priorities. Included in the survey was a wide host of brands who are all at different stages of implementation for their RPA & AI strategies. These companies include:

-Unilever-HotelbedsGroup
-HSBC-HSBC
-AXA-Millicom
-eBay-MondelezInternational
-Adidas-Nestle
-AkzoNobel -Orange
-Ericsson-ProcessVision
-BBVA-PrudentialAssurance
-BNPParibasFortis-TDC
-BT-Generali
-DanskeBank-Ferrovial

All of those surveyed are responsible or directly influence the decision on which RPA/AI solutions will be implemented within the business. The survey looked at the specific timescales in which these investments will be implemented and results have been collated into an exclusive infographic.

The industries of these delegates operate in are Robotics, Retail, Financial Services, Wholesale Banking, Retail Finance, Telecommunications. E-Commerce, Construction, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Leisure, Confectionary, Food and Beverage and Consumer Goods.

To find out more information on how to implement and elevate your RPA strategy and invest in high priority areas, join 60 senior executives this March at the RPA & AI Exchange Europe (20-21 March, Madrid).

VP of Customer Operations for a large Investment company mentioned that the analysis is, "informative, well organized and a great investment of time."

INFOGRAPHIC HIGHLIGHTS

Surveyed Delegates Level of adoption of the top 10 listed investment areas:
    Investment Area                        Due Diligence   Shortlisting    Pilot
    Data Cleansing & Enhancement           20%             7%               0%
    Data Visualisation                     20%             3%               0%
    Machine Learning                       13%             7%              23%
    RPA Software                           13%             3%              30%
    Employee Assistants                    10%             0%               3%
    Virtual Agents & Customer Assistants   10%             0%              10%
    Digital Workforce Management            7%             0%              10%
    Predictive Analytics                    7%             3%               3%
    Deep Learning                           3%             0%               0%
    Desktop Automation Software             3%             7%              17%


Surveyed Delegates Level of Timescales for Implementation of the top 10 listed
    investment areas:
    Investment Area                          0-6 Months     6-12 Months     12-18 Months
    RPA Software                             50%            13%              7%
    BPA Solutions                            47%             3%              7%
    Desktop Automation Software              40%             3%              0%
    Cloud Solutions                          27%            10%              7%
    Artificial Intelligence Solutions        23%            13%             13%
     Machine Learning                         23%            10%             10%
     RPA Consultancies                        23%             3%              0%
    Speech Analytics & Processing Solution   23%             3%              0%
     Data Visualisation                       20%             7%              7%
    Cognitive Computing                      17%            20%             13%

Notes to editor

About RPA & AI Exchange

The second annual RPA & AI Exchange will be hosted in Madrid in March (20-21) 2018. Network, benchmark and learn from 70 leaders in Robotic Process Automation & Artificial Intelligence who are boldly setting the course for enterprise-wide intelligent process automation strategies.

The RPA & AI Exchange is an exclusive executive-level, invitation-only forum, where leaders from across Europe will meet in a captive environment to discuss high-level strategy and create a clear roadmap for the business transformation required for the 4th Industrial Revolution.

To access the full infographic, further statistics on previous years of investment priorities, please visit http://bit.ly/2EtIWyz or contact:

Rachel Zieminski at IQPC Exchange E: exchangeinfo@iqpc.com T: +44(0)207-3689369


© 2018 PR Newswire