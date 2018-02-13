Fabrica de Tequilas Finos Brands Receive the Most Industry Awards

RIGA, Latvia, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The annual The Spirits Business tequila tasting competition Tequila & Mezcal Masters 2018 experts surprised the spirits industry by recognizing the superior quality of Fabrica de Tequilas Finos and awarding eight awards to outstanding tequila brands, amongst them Rooster Rojo and Cenote. No other tequila producer has received so many awards and that highlights Finos's strong position within the tequila industry, coming on top of similar awards received in 2017 for its products.

"Our colleagues at Finos produce tequila with the highest standards of quality to satisfy our customers and to be at the forefront of the tequila industry. Our goal is to be one of the best pioneering and top quality tequila production facilities in the world, and the competition results show that we are continuing on the right track," says Seymour Ferreira, Chairman of the Board, Amber Beverage Group.

Prize-winning brands are produced in Fabrica de Tequilas Finos, which is known for the high quality products it manufactures. Since September 2016, the distillery has been operated by Amber Beverage Group.

After The Spirits Business experts tasted Fabrica de Tequilas Finos's frontliner in the tequila category Rooster Rojo, they awarded the brand two Silver medals. "It means that our Master DistillerArturo Fuentes Cortes had the right feeling - this tequila possesses uncompromised quality and true Mexican authenticity and Rooster Rojo is definitely the brand that can represent the true spirit of Mexico," concludes Seymour Ferreira. Overall, the jury awarded eight prizes to Fabrica de Tequilas Finos tequila brands.

About the distillery: Fabrica de Tequilas Finos is a tequila producer based in Tequila, Mexico. It is recognized by such brands as Don Camilo, Agave 99, Zapopan and Tonala tequilas. The distillery is located in the town of Tequila, Jalisco - close to Guadalajara, Mexico and at the foot of Tequila Hill. Amber Beverage Grouphas beenoperating the distillery since September 2016.

About the company: Amber Beverage Group operates internationally from its head office in Riga through its production and distribution companies in Russia, Mexico, UK and the Baltics. It is the Baltic region's leading producer, distributor, logistics provider and retailer of alcoholic beverages.

