HotForex Launches Copy Trading Service

Award-winning forex broker HotForex has rolled out HFcopy, a trading solution which allows anyone interested to copy trading strategies provided by selected traders

Having invested in its in-house specialists and advanced technology to produce a proprietary platform for HFcopy, HotForex announced this powerful internally-developed solution aiming to make trading more accessible to a much wider audience.

The new product is directed at people wishing to get access to the vibrant trading world but never had the time to do so before. They can open Follower accounts, choose a strategy to follow and start copying trades. Moreover, HFcopy addresses traders who consider themselves more advanced and who can apply to provide strategies and trade in exchange of a Performance Fee, as high as 35%. They can open Strategy Provider accounts, trade and start receiving their rewards.

A HotForex spokesperson said, "Our goal is to offer our clients the latest in trading, however it is also our priority to protect them by providing them with full control over their funds. Followers can decide how much to risk, set their volume allocation percentage and access their account to monitor the trading, to close positions, or to unfollow an account any time they want to."

Strategy Providers are also catered for, with plentiful Performance Fees that are calculated based on the High Watermark regime and are paid out once a month. All the calculations are performed automatically so there's no need to stress. In addition, the Strategy Providers' profile and performance are recorded on a list so that followers can compare and make their choice.

About HotForex

With its origins dating back to 2010, HotForex is the brand name of HF Markets Group which encompasses global and regulated entities which are operating as multi-asset brokers offering both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. HotForex is continuously establishing its position as a market leader, a fact affirmed by:

over 500,000 live accounts opened

more than 20 international awards

client support in 25+ languages

top fund security measures

Disclaimer:

The service is available only to clients whose suitability will be assessed prior to participation. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Risk warning:

Trading leveraged products such as Forex and CFDs may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, taking into account your investment's objectives and level of experience, before trading, and if necessary seek independent advice.

