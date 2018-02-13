MPs have accused the "big four" accountancy firms of "feasting on what was soon to become a carcass" as it emerged they banked £72m for work linked to collapsed government contractor Carillion in the years leading up to its financial failure. Less than a fortnight before Carillion's auditor KPMG is due to face questions from MPs on two select committees, the accountant and rivals Deloitte, EY and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) submitted evidence to the inquiry. - Guardian Donald Trump unveiled a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...