Interserve is coming under particularly close attention by the government after the collapse of rival contractor Carillion, according to new reports. The Cabinet Office, less than a month after denying that it had put Interserve on a watch list, has brought in Deloitte to help it to monitor the FTSE 250 company, Sky News reported on Tuesday. The accountancy firm has been appointed to "advise on the sustainability or otherwise of the broad range of public sector contracts held by Interserve", on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...