Mongolian oil explorer Petro Matad updated the market on its operations as part of its planned 2018 work programme on Tuesday, with the company having completed a $16.8m fundraising to execute a four well drilling programme on its acreage during the 2018 year. The AIM-traded firm said the first well, Wild Horse-1, was planned to spud in the second quarter using the previously contracted and fully certified Sinopec Rig 4518. It added that it was making progress to source a rig to drill the two ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...