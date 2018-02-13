Morrisons has struck a long-term commercial agreement with the leading operator of retail outlets in the Channel Islands. Morrisons and Sandpiper have agreed to rebrand most of the islanders' small 'food hall' supermarkets and convenience stores as Morrison Daily outlets, supplying fresh foods and private label/proprietary branded goods. Some non-Morrison Daily outlets will feature the re-born Safeway brand. Morrisons house broker Shore Capital said it was not adjusting its 2019 forecasts ...

