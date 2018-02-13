Tour operator Tui jetted off to a strong start for its financial year with sales and underlying earnings both much improved on last year. Turnover of 3.55bn in the three months ending 31 December was up 8.1% or 9.1% at constant currency rates, while losses before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 24.9m was halved from the 60.3m loss a year ago. Just focusing on ongoing operations, EBITDA was positive and grew 86% to 55.4m. Loss per share of 0.17 was slightly improved on 0.19 a year ...

