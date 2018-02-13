Wall Street's main indexes finished the session higher on Monday, extending the bounce that began late on Friday, driven by technology and financial issues as stocks did their best to recover from their worst week since 2016. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1.7% at 24,601.27, the S&P 500 added 1.39% to 2,656.00, and the Nasdaq 100 was ahead 1.73% at 6,523.85. At the same time, the Chicago Board of Options Exchange's volatility index was down 11.87% at 25.61. "There are no major data ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...