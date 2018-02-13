AIA Worldwide Wins 2018 RAD Award

Company Wins Award in the Diversity and Inclusion Category

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, today announced that it has won a major award at the 2018 RAD Awards.

For the last 28 years, the RAD's have awarded the very best of recruitment marketing by recognising all areas of recruitment communications, from candidate experience and social media to best overall campaign. The awards are aimed to highlight the work of Human Resources professionals and agencies who produce outstanding recruitment content, while also honouring the very best in recruitment communications.

AIA Worldwide took home an award for its work on behalf of their client, Accenture, a global provider of strategy, consulting and operations for the digital world. AIA won best Diversity and Inclusion Initiative, for their inclusionstartswithi campaign. The judging panel praised the video for excellent execution of an existing concept that speaks to all and was tied together by a strong hashtag.

"We're immensely proud to have helped win this award for our client. Accenture is a company with real passion, belief and commitment to the ideal of diversity and this project was only one of many that the company is driving forward," said Will Jeffreys, creative director at AIA Worldwide. "We feel privileged to have been part it - allowing us to create something truly engaging that brings the dedication and authentic message of its people to a wider audience."

About AIA Worldwide

AIA Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands- across every connection point. From healthcare to finance to retail to technology and everything in between- we've revolutionised the way companies and candidates connect.

