

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sina Corporation (SINA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $59.96 million, or $0.79 per share. This was up from $48.25 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 61.2% to $501.13 million. This was up from $310.81 million last year.



Sina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $59.96 Mln. vs. $48.25 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $501.13 Mln vs. $310.81 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 61.2%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.23 - $2.38 Bln



