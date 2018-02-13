

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK consumer and producer prices for January. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 2.9 percent in January from 3 percent in December.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound held steady against the yen and the franc, it rose against the greenback and the euro.



The pound was worth 1.3873 against the greenback, 149.39 against the yen, 1.2966 against the franc and 0.8880 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX