MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) announced that Group deliveries up 3.8% in January to 169,538 units.



Global BMW brand sales increased by 3.4% to 148,400 vehicles, MINI brand sales climbed 7.0% to 20,929 cars.



BMW 5 Series sedan sales grow by 39.6%, while BMW Group electrified vehicle sales increase by 36.7%.



